Christmas and New Year's closings

Area governments and offices are setting their schedules to observe the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. All federal, federal, state and government offices, along with banks are closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Henry County and PSA offices are closed and will remain closed until Monday.

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, those offices will close at noon on Dec. 31 and remain closed until Jan. 4.

Convenience Centers for recycling and garbage disposal will be closed on Friday and Jan. 1. The county says the day after Christmas is traditionally the busiest day of the year at its convenience centers.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed today, Friday and Jan. 1.

Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules during the holidays.

The city will have no bulk trash pickup today, and no trash or bulk pickups on Friday and Jan. 1.