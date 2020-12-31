Christmas and New Year's closings

Area governments and offices have set their schedules to observe the New Year’s Day holidays. All federal, federal, state and government offices, along with banks, are closed on Friday.

Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon on today and remain closed until Monday.

Convenience Centers for recycling and garbage disposal will be closed on Friday.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed Friday.

Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules during the holidays.

The city will have no bulk trash pickup on Friday.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed Friday and will reopen on Monday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Patrick County Public Schools resumes classes on Tuesday. Martinsville City and Henry County Public Schools resume classes on Wednesday.