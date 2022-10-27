Christmas Cheer is underway

Christmas Cheer opened their doors for the season on Monday and will continue accepting applications through Nov. 18.

The office is located at 300 Franklin St. (Clock Tower Building), Suite 200, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our goal this year for fundraising is $45,000, said Kathy Lawson, president of the local organization. “Each household will receive a very generous food box and children 10 and under will receive toys.”

Christmas Cheer has been helping to make Christmas for children and families in need in Martinsville and Henry County since 1951.

“This year we anticipate helping 524 households and approximately 300 children,” Lawson said. “We also give each child in the household a stocking cap, gloves, socks and a scarf. Included in our food box is a blanket or a pillow.”

Proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required and for children age 10 and younger, a birth certificate or court documents showing guardianship is also required.

Applications must be completed in person. No applications will be accepted by phone or email.

Donations for Christmas Cheer can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114.

Said Lawson: “We are very fortunate to be able to serve so many because of caring and generous citizens, foundations, Big Bird’s Toy Run and other organizations.”