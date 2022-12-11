Christmas in Martinsville

Martinsville is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The Bulletin pulled into the driveway of Berry-Elliott Realtors at 18 Starling Ave. on a busy Friday night.

Across the street a swim meet between Bassett and Magna Vista was taking place at the YMCA and Santa Claus was doing crafts and having snacks with the kids at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, and both parking lots were packed.

While the Bulletin was taking a picture of the light display in front of the Berry-Elliott offices, a voice from the porch could be heard calling out.

Julian Mei, who is a real estate agent for the company, was sitting in the dark on the porch unraveling a long line of lights.

"I just started putting this up 20 minutes ago," Mei said. "Give me another 20 and I'll be finished."

Only halfway done, Mei's artwork was already making quite an impression from the street.

Uptown the tree in front of City Hall was prominently decorated with a lighted reindeer display on the front lawn.

Along Church and Main streets lighted Christmas wreaths hung from near the top of streetlight poles.