top story

Christmas on Mulberry

Tim Martin

This is Tim Martin’s home on Mulberry Road in Martinsville.

 Bill Wyatt

There are many beautifully decorated homes on Mulberry Road, but none more reserved, yet spectacular, than the home of Tim Martin.

Martin’s home begins in the yard with a pair of lighted reindeer figurines on both sides of the walkway, green and red lighted Christmas trees along the front face of the home and beautifully decorated Christmas wreathes on the left and right front.

Special accent lighting give the home a dignified look while capturing the joy of the holiday season.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Tags

