Christmas parade winners

The winners of this year’s Ameristaff Martinsville Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, held Saturday uptown, are:
Best commercial float: Lawless Welding & Fabrications, Inc.
Best in show: Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance
Best religious: Chatham Heights Baptist Youth
Bill Wyatt
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
