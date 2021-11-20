 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas parade winners
0 comments
top story editor's pick

Christmas parade winners

{{featured_button_text}}
chatham heights baptist youth2

Chatham Heights Baptist Youth

 Bill Wyatt

The winners of this year’s Ameristaff Martinsville Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, held Saturday uptown, are:

Best commercial float: Lawless Welding & Fabrications, Inc.

lawless

Lawless Welding and Fabrications, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Best in show: Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance

teresas school of baton and dance

Above: Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance At left: Lawless Welding and Fabrications, Inc.

Best religious: Chatham Heights Baptist Youth

chatham heights baptist youth

Chatham Heights Baptist Youth

Bill Wyatt

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert