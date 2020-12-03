Christmas parades into Martinsville - pandemic style

Martinsville Christmas Parade

WHAT: Martinsville's pandemic-styled Christmas parade.

WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Starts in the parking lot between Church Street, Main Street and Bridge Street, then circling several city blocks.

HOW TO WATCH: On the Facebook pages of the Martinsville Bulletin and Star News and on Star News on Comcast Cable.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE? Decorate your vehicle and be in the parking lot by 5:00 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS