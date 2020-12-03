Christmas parades into Martinsville - pandemic style

Martinsville and Henry County will be celebrating the season with a Christmas parade pandemic style on Friday, and nothing is going to stop it.
“They said it couldn’t be done this year, but we kept talking and have found a way,” Parade Coordinator Charles Roark said. “We calling it ’saving Christmas’ because that’s what we’re doing.”
It will be the shortest parade in Martinsville’s history for those participating in it, but for spectators, who will remain stationary, the shortened distance has no effect.
And those spectators will not be allowed to view the parade in person - for all practical purposes it will be a real parade viewed virtually.
Viewers of the parade will see it through the lens of television cameras situated in front of the Martinsville Municipal building on West Church Street.
Comcast video subscribers will be able to watch on Star News and the live event will be available on the Facebook pages of Star News and the Martinsville Bulletin.
Local cable access station BTW21 has opted out of covering this year's parade.
"BTW 21 will not stream or cover the 2020 Christmas Parade," Founder Rodney Billings wrote in an email. "Parades across the region have been cancelled due to Covid-19. We believe this may cause larger gatherings and harm our community."
Billings wrote that his organization would not promote or participate in this year's parade and asks the community to "practice social distancing, wear masks and avoid crowds."
"That's disappointing," said Roark. "We are saving Christmas while following all CDC guidelines."
Another twist in this year’s parade is the opportunity for residents in the community to be participants.
“If you want to be in the parade, you’ve got to decorate your car and be in the Walsh’s Chicken parking lot at 5 p.m.,” Roark said. “And you have to stay in your car.”
Anyone participating will be able to wave to family and friends in front of the cameras as they pass by.
The event gets underway at 6 p.m., when the parade will leave the Walsh’s Chicken parking lot in Uptown Martinsville, within West Church Street, Bridge Street and West Main Street, and enter West Main Street heading west.
The parade will then turn left onto Moss Street and head south.
At West Church Street the parade will turn left and head east on West Church Street, passing by the cameras in front of City Hall.
“When you get to the post office, it’s over,” Roark said.
Participants can disperse by continuing onto East Church Street or turning left or right onto Bridge Street.
The Martinsville Speedway will be holding its 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday evening. Everyone is asked to donate an unwrapped toy or $20 for the opportunity to drive laps around the track in your vehicle.
Roark said everyone participating in the parade is encouraged to head to the Martinsville Speedway and participate in the Toy Drive when the parade is over.
Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper and his contingent of motorcyclists will lead the parade through the designated area, and this year’s grand marshal will be Barbara Guthrie Lay, a Martinsville native who was Miss Virginia in 1958.
Mayor Kathy Lawson helped persuade city officials to allow the parade uptown with conditions.
“I cannot recall the parade ever being canceled,” Lawson said. “I remember one year, probably in the early '90s - it was still being lined up on Commonwealth and had been postponed and postponed, and it was finally scheduled for the Sunday afternoon before Christmas.
“It was so cold.
“Because of the reschedule, we couldn’t get the professional floats out of Raleigh, so Jimmy Gusler - if my memory is correct - made several floats for the business who had rented a pro float.
“It turned out to be a very cold, but beautiful Sunday afternoon and the parade went off without a hitch.”
The National Weather Service says rain is in the forecast for Friday, but a window might open in time for the parade.
There is a 40% chance of precipitation from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then there is an expected break where it will be mostly cloudy until around 7 p.m., when an 80% chance of rain is expected.
The temperature should hover around 50 degrees during parade time.
“We’re going to be fighting the rain, but we’re not going to cancel when everything else is getting canceled,” Roark said.
Said Lawson: “There’s been numerous times that we’ve rescheduled because of weather, but with all the work that goes into the organization of the parade, plus the expense and time the entrants spend on their units, you want the parade to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.”
A few years ago Lawson passed the responsibility for running the parade to Roark when she decided to take a less active role.
“The parade is near and dear to my heart,” Lawson said. “We’ve given up so much this year and while our drive-by parade is so totally off the normal, it brings the spirit of the holidays to our community.”
Said Roark: “We don’t know whether there will be five cars or 500, but it’s the spirit of it all - we’re saving Christmas."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
