Piedmont Arts ushered in the holiday season Thursday evening with the annual Christmas tree lighting in the Gravely-Lester-Art Garden.

The festivities started at 4 p.m. with holiday music performed by the Martinsville High School Jazz Band, and everyone enjoyed wintery treats including candy canes and hot chocolate.

Santa was on hand to visit with the kids and the tree, a work of art created by Ian Hogg, was lit for the fifth year in a row.

The tree, comprised of more than 3,0000 lights, will remain on display at the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road through the month of December.