Church on Brookdale creates "cross and bows" display

If you drive by Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ at 938 Brookdale St. in Martinsville, you may notice a "cross and bows" display in the yard adjacent to the church and near the road.

"The purple-draped cross is commemorating Easter, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection," said church secretary Phyllis Hairston. "The yellow bows are in memory of those who have lost their lives in Virginia and around the world to COVID-19, and in support of health care workers and other people on the front lines of the fight against the virus."

Hairston said the church members were casting a wide net during prayer time.

"We know that, along with the United States, many other countries are struggling with this virus as well," Hairston said. "We pray for the nations."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

