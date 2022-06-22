Circuit Court clerk arrested for DWI

Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood, 53, was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense Sunday morning.

A 911 caller reported Hazlewood's white sedan stopped with the lights and engine running on Collinstown Road at approximately 4:31 a.m. on Sunday and Deputy Faith Hubbard arrived on the scene nine minutes later, a report from Sheriff Dan Smith stated.

Hazlewood was the only person in the vehicle and after a field sobriety test she was placed under arrest and then released on a personal recognizance bond later that same day, the report said.

Hazlewood and her husband, Richard, were both charged with domestic assault in June, 2019, but those charges were dropped in Patrick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court three months later after both asserted their Fifth Amendment rights. Special Prosecutor Patrick Jensen noted at the time there was no independent witness and no way to prosecute if the Hazlewoods didn't testify.

Hazlewood took a leave of absence from her job and retired Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Vickie Helmstutler was appointed by David V. Williams, chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit to serve as temporary clerk while Hazlewood received treatments for a "significant medical condition," said Williams at the time.

Williams declined to say what treatments Hazlewood was undergoing or give any details as to the medical condition from which Hazlewood suffered, but in early November Williams confirmed Hazlewood was finishing her treatments and was expected to return by the end of the month.

Hazlewood was elected clerk in a special election in November 2017 to fill the unexpired term of former clerk Susan C. Gasperini, who had retired on April 1, 2017.

In other arrests from Patrick County:

Randall Shane Cassell, 33, Bassett on June 17: probation violation.

David Wayne Cox, 50, Patrick Springs on June 19: reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of pointing or brandishing a firearm.

Kendra Pauley Barker, 33, Stuart on June 19: fail to appear.

Justin Leon Hylton, 31, Stuart on June 19: fail to appear.

Arrests from Martinsville

Eyann Malik Martin on June 13: DWI first offense.

Aaron William Smith on June 13: intoxication in public.

Roy Lee Craft on June 14: failure to appear.

Angela Moore Wood on June 14: intoxication in public.

Bernard Cousins on June 15: pointing a firearm.

William Alonzo Vaughn on June 15: assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxication in public.

Jessie J. Hodge II on June 15: violation of protective order, assault and battery of a family member.

Kim Denise Shively on June 15: reckless driving, DWI first offense BAC greater than .20%.

Keith Everett Peters on June 16: probation violation, drugs/alcohol screening.

Rand Edward Tellstone on June 16: intoxication in public.

Jaquantis Daeshon Yellock on June 16: assault and battery of a family member.

Kristina Lynn Henry on June 16: fail to appear.

Buck Wilson Terry on June 17: tier III sex offender.

William Bradly Clark on June 17: violation of community-based probation.

Brandon Lee Crockett on June 17: possess schedule I/II drugs, possess schedule IV drugs.

Daryl O'Brian Smith on June 18: DWI first offense.

David Lamont Hairston on June 19: assault and battery of a family member, strangulation.

Charleta Nikkia Giggetts on June 19: assault and battery of a family member.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

