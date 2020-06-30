City and county offices closed on Independence Day holiday
Because July 4 falls on Saturday, public offices are celebrating on Friday (and some starting earlier).

All Henry County administration and PSA offices will close to the public at noon on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.

The Martinsville Municipal Building, administrative offices and constitutional offices will be closed Friday. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on normal schedules. Normal garbage route pick-up will operate on Friday, but there will be no bulk pickup that day.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed Friday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.

The U.S. Post Office and banks that normally might be open on Saturday will be closed.

