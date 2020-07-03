City and county offices closed on Independence Day holiday

Because Independence Day falls on Saturday, public offices are celebrating today (and some starting earlier).
All Henry County administration and PSA offices closed at noon on Thursday and will remain closed today.
Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.
The Martinsville Municipal Building, administrative offices and constitutional offices will be closed today. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on normal schedules. Normal garbage route pick-up will operate on today, but there will be no bulk pickup that day.
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed today and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.
The U.S. Post Office and banks that normally might be open on Saturday will be closed.
