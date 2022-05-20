City approves budget with adjustments

After three weeks, two meetings and more than 10 hours over four work sessions, City Council approved a new budget Wednesday night in a meeting laced with accusations and unflattering comments.

In the end, Council approved the budget as presented with the addition of $6,571 in funding to the Blue Ridge Regional Library, a 20 percent reduction on the assessment of value for vehicles related to personal property taxes and a $350,000 reduction in school funding that would appear to be temporary.

But the road getting to the end of budget approval was a bumpy ride.

“I guess our headline would not be ‘Council cuts school budget,’ Mayor Kathy Lawson said.

“We deducted cafeteria funds ($180,000) and now we deduct $350,000, you have not done what you said,” Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said to Lawson.

“We would not be honorable if we didn’t honor our word. This is televised,” Lawson responded. “We will give it back. This is just a placeholder.”

After a complicated explanation of state and federal funding formulas detailed by Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons, Council approved the use of $350,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, instead of using money from the City’s fund balance, effectively reducing the City’s obligation to the school system by the same amount.

“We could agree to attempt that,” said Clemmons.

Said Talley: “Unlike municipal funds, we have to get approval and you don’t. We may not get approved and if that happens, what would we do?

“You need to come back,” responded Lawson.

But Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley spoke out and repeated what she shared with council members in a previous work session.

“I keep saying the money is in your budget, but the staff just doesn’t realize it,” said Easley. “The revenue is there, but it hasn’t been properly allocated because we don’t have those discussions within the building. If you’re not having conversations you’re going to make wrong assumptions and that’s what happened here.”

Easley made her case again in detail for taxes unrealized in City Manager Leon Towarnicki’s budget that would more than cover the reduction to the schools.

Lawson asked Towarnikci to explain the disparity.

“We begin this work in January and presented it a month ago. We look at what hits the books,” said Towarnicki.

Lawson discounted Easley’s correction of Towarnicki’s estimates saying: “We’re dealing with the city manager’s budget as presented and it [Easley’s figures] is not in our presentation.”

“I’ve been over this a million times,” said Lawson. “We want to properly fund everything, but we’re in a pickle right now in one area.”

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said she was not in support of using the City’s fund balances to fill the reduction to the schools if the redirection of ESSER funds did not receive approval.

“I really don’t want to give any money back,” Bowles said to Talley. “I’m concerned about the burden we’re going to have on our citizens in the upcoming budget. You won’t get it from me.”

Vehicle assessment relief

Easley said she has been sounding the alarm about an historic appreciation in vehicle values since August. Wednesday night she illustrated how the change will affect taxpayers and presented potential solutions to mitigate the increase.

Easley explained as examples a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan has increased 62 percent in value from its 2021 assessment and a 2013 Honda Accord’s value has risen 26 percent in the past year.

“I am required to assess vehicles at fair market value by means of a recognized pricing guide or if the model and year of the individual automobile are not in the recognized pricing guide, the individual vehicle may be valued on the basis of percentage or percentages of original cost,” said Easley. “As allowed, I utilize the loan value in the J.D. Power pricing guides.”

Towarnicki “included no relief mitigation for the historic value increase,” Easley said. “The average increase for passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles that are mass assessed by J.D. Power was 26.14 percent.”

Easley determined that the average increase for recreational vehicles and campers was over 29 percent, passenger vehicles 28 percent, truck 22 percent and motorcycles by 11 percent.

Among several options presented, Easley said she recommended Council reduce the assessed value by a percentage of its choosing and members voted 4-1 to apply a 20 percent reduction.

Council Member Chad Martin cast the only dissenting vote, favoring a 10 percent reduction instead.

Easley estimated that even at 20 percent, the total value assessment to vehicles in the City would be $59.5 million, more than a 13 percent increase over the $52.5 million assessed in 2021.

“Those on fixed income, it’s possible they have a vehicle that’s getting 100 percent relief. You’re still going to have winners and losers,” said Easley. “As it stands right now, if you apply your assessment ratio it’s not going to create a hole in your budget if you go up to 20 percent.”

Other concerns

Council Member Tammy Pearson asked City Manager Leon Towarnicki to explain the City’s current infrastructure needs and Towarnicki outlined necessary upgrades and repairs to the Municipal Building that would cost “half a million and could go up.” He indicated “another several million dollars” was needed for utility and sewer upgrades and century-old generators at the Smith River Dam was “going to be expensive.” Dredging of the dam was also needed and a redundant secondary electric feed to the city was needed to possibly avoid a mass power outage.

Council took no action on the allocation of remaining ARPA funding and learned the legal cost of reverting from a city to a town in Henry County had exceeded $780,000. Another $70,000 has been paid to a new attorney to argue reversion before the State Supreme Court on the City’s behalf.

Towarnicki said at a previous work session that the cost of reversion was not included in the budget because he had no idea how much it was going to cost. Wednesday night Pearson asked if it could be added to the new budget.

That will be “giving another tool to Henry County and will give them an indication of your political will,” said City Attorney Eric Monday. “It’s no good telling your adversary what your war budget is.”

Pearson questioned a $5,000 budget entry for other legal services.

“Sometimes telecom and other departments need legal services I cannot provide,” said Monday. “The Commissioner of Revenue has a line item, but she does not wish to use my services.”

Easley told the Bulletin after the meeting that the amount allocated to her office for legal services was $3,000, but due to a “good relationship” with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office she has not needed to use the funds in over a decade.

The City declined to offer an additional increase to the 911 Communications Center shared jointly with Henry County. “Henry County did not approve the 911 increase, which is appalling, so we didn’t either,” said Lawson.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.