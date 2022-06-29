City attorney contract in dispute

By majority vote, City Council declined twice on Tuesday to have an outside attorney review the City Attorney's employment contract and either bring the old one current or write a new one.

As at last meeting, an argument ensued among council members over whether a discussion of an employment contract was appropriate to have in public.

"This is an H.R. [Human Resources] issue," said Council Member Chad Martin. "Your opening us up for litigation."

"We have a fiduciary responsibility. It's not an H.R. issue," said Council Member Tammy Pearson. "We can do this in public."

Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: "It was stated that it was a personnel matter," referring to a comment at last month's meeting, "but we will vote in public."

Council Member Danny Turner proposed a motion to have Council obtain outside counsel to review City Attorney Eric Monday's contract.

"The six or seven page contract has all kinds of added stuff in it," said Turner. Former City Manager "Clarence Monday's contract wasn't right and we got burned for $70, $80 or $90,000. Eric wrote his own contract and this is a chance to get out of it and write a new contract."

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles described the discussion of Monday's contract in a public session as a "vicious attack on the person."

"Nobody wants to talk about it," said Turner. "The only two people we hire is the city manager and city attorney."

"I don't remember you ever talking about this until now," Bowles said to Turner.

Said Pearson: "If it had not been brought up, then it [the contract] would just auto-renew."

Pearson seconded Turner's motion and the motion failed 2-3 with Bowles, Lawson and Martin voting against it.

After a closed session, Council returned to Council Chambers and again Turner renewed his motion.

"I make a motion to end the city attorney's contract and keep him employed until an outside lawyer writes a new contract with a one-year buyout of $50,000," said Turner.

Again Pearson seconded Turner's motion and again the motion failed by the same 2-3 vote.

School board decision continued

At a meeting earlier this month, Council accepted the names of six people who had expressed interest in being appointed to two seats on the Martinsville School Board: Heather Blankenbaker, Jim Woods, Blake Shumate, Michael Williamson, Cathy Carter and Shelby White.

Three of the nominees were scheduled to be interviewed by Council before the open session Tuesday night and three were to be interviewed afterward.

At some point it was learned that one of the nominees had reported that they had been diagnosed with Covid and would not be able to appear for the scheduled interview. It was not made clear which nominee had contracted Covid.

Council interviewed the other five candidates and announced after returning to Council Chambers that a decision on who would be appointed would be continued until such time as the nominee who had taken ill had recovered and was able to be interviewed.

"The school board has a quorum so there's no urgency," said Lawson.

Two seats on the School Board are open because the term of Martinsville School Board Member Emily Parker ends today and Jay Dickens resigned unexpectedly last month.

In other matters Council:

Heard an overview by City Manager Leon Towarnicki regarding a Northside neighborhood tour and meeting that was held at Clearview Wesleyan Church on Monday. "Everything was generally clean and well kept," said Towarnicki of the tour. "Properties that weren't will be followed up upon." Towarnicki said about 20 to 25 residents attended the community meeting and the discussion was largely about illegal parking, unmowed lawns, kids roaming the streets at night and too many people living in a three-room house.

Heard an update from Courtney Hairston, sports director at the YMCA. "We have baseball back up and about 60 kids involved," said Hairston. "We've got 50 kids in softball and 30 kids in swimming." Hairston said a new golf league had been formed with about 12 to 13 people in it. The YMCA manages the City parks and recreational programming activities and the agreement with the City requires regular updates regarding the YMCA's activities.

Approved and adopted a 2021 update of the West Piedmont Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The purpose of the plan is to identify potential natural and man-made hazards and develop strategies to address them.

Michael Sanguedolce of Starling Avenue told Council that large tractor trailers on Church Street and Starling Avenue were a danger to the public and an "extreme hazard for pedestrians."

Leroy "Toolie" Hairston of Westend complained to Council of litter and people operating motor vehicles at excessive speeds. "I'm very appalled at the speed," said Hairston. "I'm scared for the children and older people walking."

Keith Owens of Meadowview Lane asked Council if a committee had been formed to consider the disbursement of ARPA funds. "It has not been formed," said Lawson. "The uptown group will present at the next meeting. We are working on it."

