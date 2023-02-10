City Council
Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St. The public meeting will be preceded by a closed session at 6:30 p.m.
On the 7 p.m. agenda are:
- Consideration of approval of an incentive package regarding an uptown project at 32 Franklin St. by Renewal Partners LLC
- An update from Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty
- Consideration of adoption of a resolution changing the membership policy for the Arts & Cultural Committee
- Consideration of adoption of a resolution approving the City's participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims
- A schedule for neighborhood meetings for Calendar Year 2023
- The quarterly finance report