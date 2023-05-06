Members of Martinsville City Council attended a facilitated strategic planning retreat in the Walker Lecture Hall at the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Saturday.

The meeting started at 8 a.m. under the direction of Kimball Payne of the Berkley Group.

"You've told me that housing, education and schools, blighted areas, uptown, budget and economic concerns and relations with the County are all concerns," Payne said. "But your vision statement should be an elevator speech: something you can say and be done with it by the time you get off the elevator."

Payne's credentials run deep. He is a member of the International City-County Management Association as a credentialed manager and senior advisor, a retired commander in the naval reserve, adjunct professor at Virginia Tech and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University and Master of Planning and Master of Arts in Public Administration degrees from the University of Virginia.

Payne served as assistant county administrator of Spotsylvania County from 1984 to 1987 and served as that county's administrator from 1987 to 2001. He then spent the next 15 years as Lynchburg's city manager before retiring in 2016.

"Martinsville is the place to be, a great place to live, work and play," said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

"That's an excellent vision statement," Payne said.

"Martinsville doesn't feel like a city of 14,000, because it serves 60,000" when you include the surrounding county, said Payne. "Your vision statement is very wordy; it's just too long."

"When people from this area are out of town, they say they are from Martinsville, not Henry County," said Council Member Kathy Lawson.

"I think we should hire a marketing firm and get the professionals to come up with something," Rawls said.

Payne moved on to the City's current comprehensive plan.

"The data in your plan is 20 years old; it's way out of date," Payne said. "Here it says you have 'easy access to the temptations of the urban cities,' that's an interesting use of words."

City Manager Leon Towarnicki was not present for the retreat. He will be retiring at the end of July.

Said Payne: "You've mentioned you have a lot of staff vacancies. That's something we can talk about."

A mission statement is shorter than a vision statement and might include the conveniences the City offers to people and the delivery of services that the citizens can't provide, such as public safety, waste disposal, clean water and education services, Payne said.

The group appeared to like the idea of the population of Martinsville growing, but Payne cautioned that "if you grow too much, you lose some of your appeal." A population between 16,000 and 17,000 appeared to make for a consensus among the council members.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Martinsville was about 16,000 in 1990 and gradually decreased to a low between 12,000 and 13,000 in 2019, but has seen an increase to 13,517 in 2021.

Henry County's population, at 50,248 in 2021, is almost identical to what it was in 1970. In 1987, Henry County's population peaked at 59,808.

"One of the things I hear often from people is 'Nobody pays attention to us,'" said Lawson. "There are people that think the City pays more attention to others."

The group swirled around the importance of the City making connections with people to create opportunities and the seeking out of collaboration with others and partnerships.

"Whatever we're doing we do it the right way; what are your values," suggested Payne. "You're open to new ideas, be approachable, create visibility and instill creativity."

The group agreed that Martinsville has achieved success in reaching a diverse citizenry and must place importance on providing open and honest communication.

The meeting was still in its first hour as the contents of vision and mission statements continued.

The facilitated meeting that began at 8 a.m. was scheduled to last until 5:30 p.m.