The annual budget presentation is only a proposal, but not in recent history has City Council entertained as great a departure from the original as it did Wednesday night.

At the conclusion of over six hours of discussions, Council listened to a full-budget alternative to City Manager Leon Towarnicki's budget proposal. The alternative budget was presented by Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

"It's about $1.1 million less," said Rawls after Wednesday's meeting. "We're still working on some other ideas, but I don't know if we will get them done before the deadline."

The budget public hearing and approval on first reading are planned for the May 23 regular meeting of Council and final adoption and approval on second reading are planned for the June 13 meeting, with the effective date for the FY23-24 budget beginning July 1.

Council decided to postpone a scheduled tour and neighborhood meeting in order to meet for an additional budget work session in Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Rawls said that his presentation was the result of speaking with all members of Council and with their considerations in mind, including his own, the goals of the new budget are: The elimination of using one-time money, such as ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, to balance the General Fund; reducing the use of funds in the utility accounts to balance the General Fund; lowering the real estate tax rate; stabilizing the expense growth rate; and providing a pay increase to city employees.

Rawls said the factors to overcome involved 20% inflation, health insurance increases of over 11%, a 7.2% state employee increase, rapid growth of expenses for some of the City's departments, and real estate assessment increases of over 20%.

Rawls noted that budget requests were up 318% in the General District Court, 183% in risk management, 115% in Circuit Court, and double-digit increases in 11 other departments creating a growth in expenses of close to $1.4 million.

The revised budget proposal presented by Rawls removes the use of ARPA money to balance the General Fund; lowers the Real Estate Tax Rate from $1.04 to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value; includes transfers of money from the Water Fund, Meals Tax and MiNet (telecom); reduces non-personnel departmental costs such as services, consulting, and software and travel; combines two unfilled positions into one and deferring the hiring of an assistant city manager; increases the 2% lodging tax to 7%, bringing it inline with nearby localities like Roanoke, Danville and Lynchburg; and reduces the proposed employee pay increase from 7% to 5%.

Rawls said his proposed changes would create over $1.7 million while removing $1.5 million of ARPA money from budget revenues and reducing real estate tax revenue to the City by about $390,000.

The ARPA and real estate tax money that Towarnicki had proposed using would be replaced with a mixture of other existing revenue sources, expense reductions, organizational changes and a 2% difference in pay increases, said Rawls.

"One way to look at this: We are balancing $1.2 million in increased real estate tax revenues against $1.2 million in employee pay increases," said Rawls. "A five-cents decrease in the real estate tax rate provides residents with some tax relief, about $390,000, while still providing city employees with $825,000 in additional pay."

The 99 cents per $100 of assessed value proposed real estate tax rate would put Martinsville at the 13th lowest tax rate out of 39 cities in Virginia and the seeventh lowest when all other local taxes are included, said Rawls.

Despite the skyrocketing real estate assessments in Martinsville, Rawls said he found the increase to be comparable with home value increases documented by Freddie Mac, a government-chartered organization in support of the US. housing finance system, and Zillow, a tech real estate marketplace company.

Although reducing the real estate tax rate would reduce the overall property tax burden of property owners, Rawls said it was unrealistic to reduce the rate to the point of allowing the overall tax to remain neutral.

"Real estate taxes are a city's number one source of revenue. If the value of a dollar changes, then the price of property changes and the amount of revenue changes," Rawls said. "Lowering tax rates in response to the decreasing value of a dollar is effectively ignoring inflation. The City cannot opt out of inflation as much as we'd all like to."

Rawls said future pay increases in the City would need to be tied to revenue growth, departments could not expect to be approved for double-digit budget increases, the revenues in the General Fund must remain sufficient to cover the General Fund expenses, MiNet needs to become a significant source of revenue for the City, new sources of revenue must be created and non-tax-generating properties owned by the City must be transferred to entities that will allow them to become new sources of taxes.

Going forward, Rawls suggested Council refrain from adding new expenses without corresponding revenues; insure all recurring expenses, such as payroll, be tied to a recurring revenue source; engage in shrewd negotiating, frugality and the pursuit of grant funding, and available money must not be spent just because it needs to be spent.

"We need to adopt technology that creates convenience and reduces costs," said Rawls. "We need to aggressively pursue new sources of revenue."

Council Member Kathy Lawson proposed a fourth budget work session and Towarnicki agreed with her suggestion. Council then postponed a scheduled neighborhood tour and meeting in the Druid Hills area until next month in order to meet in Council Chambers on Monday at 6 p.m., in advance of a regular meeting set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

At the outset of Wednesday's meeting, Towarnicki admitted he had discovered a $275,000 error in his budget proposal that erred in the City's favor, and Rawls prefaced his revised budget proposal by saying his numbers didn't reflect the discovery and would need to be adjusted.

In other matters, at work sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Council:

Heard from Piedmont Community Services Executive Director Greg Preston as he gave an overview of the services his organization provides to the residents of the city of Martinsville.

Heard from Public Defender Sandra Haley as she provided details of the services provided by her office.

Heard from Towarnicki as he provided a rundown of the different departments in city government and constitutional offices along with their budget needs and requests.

Heard from Maj. Laura Hopkins with the Martinsville Sheriff's Office. Hopkins noted that the city jail, including the annex, has 128 beds and is currently housing 89 inmates.

Heard from Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher who said Towarnicki's budget proposal "would be detrimental to our department." Towarnicki's proposal includes a 5% budget reduction across the board, including the police department. "We don't want to advertise how we're treading water, but we're hanging by a thread," said Fincher.

Heard from Martinsville-Henry County EDC President and CEO Mark Heath talk about the economic progress his office has brought to the city of Martinsville. Heath said the EDC is currently funded by $2.3 million from The Harvest Foundation, $500,000 from Henry County and $100,000 from Martinsville. "Our job is to increase the tax base and bring new jobs to the area," said Heath.