City Council Member Chad Martin unloads on the air

Martinsville Council Member Chad Martin added new life to the local rumor mill in a self-initiated marathon interview that was broadcast over the air.

In a conversation with Star News owner and on-air personality Charles Roark, Martin went on a rant Thursday night that lasted for almost 3 hours.

"It was just before 10 p.m. and I finished up on an edit and couldn't wait to get home when the business line rang," said Roark. "I started not to answer, but then I did and it was Chad."

Roark said Martin told him he had something "significant to say," and in his experience, when Martin says it's significant, it usually is.

"I found a picture of Chad, put up a lower-third, hooked up Facebook and went on the air," Roark said. "When we finally finished it was about 1 a.m."

StarNews is a network of local broadcast and cable access television stations in Martinsville, Danville and Reidsville, North Carolina, and has a loyal social media following.

Several people Martin spoke about did not respond to requests for comments, while others responded to say they would not be providing any comments.

Martin began by sharing "scuttlebutt" with the audience.

The gossip included new council members Aaron Rawls and LC Jones joining Council Member Tammy Pearson in hiring Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley as the new city manager. Martinsville already has City Manager Leon Towarnicki and there has been no mention of him leaving. At a recent meeting Council asked Towarnicki if he might be considering retirement and he assured the members that if he was they would be the "first to know about it."

With City Attorney Eric Monday exiting his position on Jan. 2, Martin said, the new majority on Council would then hire the newly retired Clerk of Circuit Court Ashby Pritchett as city attorney.

"I am not interested in becoming a city attorney and no one has asked me to consider applying for this job in Martinsville," Pritchett wrote by email on Friday.

"I want the city of Martinsville to realize what you voted for and what's about to happen," said Martin on the broadcast. "I've never been this honest before. I don't care no more."

Martin credited Easley as being the "mastermind behind all of this," a "plan to get Leon out of position."

City Attorney

Martin said he liked Easley personally but disliked her professionally, said he "loved" Pritchett, praised Towarnicki and lamented voting to terminate Eric Monday from a new contract just signed last month.

Council voted unanimously at a regular meeting last week to terminate Monday's contract and although Monday didn't voice his approval, he displayed no objection to the action and even offered that he would not be pursuing a $100,000 severance.

"There have been so many rumors that Eric runs City Council. No, he does not," said Martin. "Eric Monday is the Martinsville Bulldog for Martinsville City Council. He's not going to let you get over on Martinsville."

Reversion

Martin said the City was not interested in annexing property in Henry County, a provision allowed by reversion, and said the City is providing uncompensated water and sewer services to the County.

"They don't want to pay us for the water and sewer that we already have an agreement with that they didn't want to pay us for. Nobody's talking about that," said Martin. "If we really wanted to cut off services, we could cut off services for the sewer and whatnot. You owe us close to nine million dollars. We've never put that out publicly."

After assuring the public that reversion would not result in the closure of Martinsville High School, Martin announced that he was "a son of Martinsville," and that Aaron Rawls, who begins his first term on Council Jan. 1, is a newcomer out of touch with Martinsville.

After about 45 minutes, the call was disconnected and the interview appeared to be over, but Martin called back and wanted to continue.

Roark said he was tired and ready to go home, but he was duty-bound to continue the interview.

"I get accused of not being fair sometimes," said Roark. "I wanted to make sure he [Martin] got it out, so I let him say everything that was on his mind."

Martin continues

"The fact that Martinsville did not elect Jennifer Bowles is the biggest travesty in the history of Martinsville," Martin said.

Bowles, along with Danny Turner, lost their bids for re-election and Martin and Mayor Kathy Lawson will find themselves in the minority of many issues facing the City, as evidenced during the campaign.

But Martin said he had three significant job interviews and might move before his term expires.

Martin described Rawls as arrogant and ignorant with the intention of "using Martinsville as a stepping stone to go on to be a delegate."

As the interview marked its first hour, Martin returned to more accolades for Monday, complimented Lawson and interspersed quotes from Voltaire.

Martin has described his disdain for Council Member Tammy Pearson and her husband on numerous occasions, and they do not allow him on their business properties.

Martin revisited a matter involving a former employee of the Pearsons who became an unscheduled topic at a regular City Council meeting earlier this year.

"Shindigs is closed, Wild Mag's is on its way ... they're done," Martin said. "If Tammy was this person people voted for and now her businesses close ... How many people have said this is not who we voted for, we did not realize who she was."

He compared the public relations officers of the City, Kendall Davis ("a preacher's son which means the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree") and the County, Brandon Martin ("Brandon is doing his job of what Henry County is telling him to do. Kendall is not firing back because we haven't told Kendall to fire back").

He talked about former girlfriends, social media postings, his family and his apartment: "I actually really really loved her and I was like why don't you [Star News] post" pictures of them on social media; "I'm a bachelor ... throw clothes on the couch, constantly on the move."

It was thanks to him, he said, that stores such as Lowe's and Rose's put up glass partitions during the pandemic to protect their employees.

He spent a few minutes talking about New Heights Foundation, where Bowles had worked, "but, um, I'm glad Jennifer is away from that organization. I will say that."

After Martin made wandering comments regarding Uptown Partnership, his aunt's death and being arrested for protesting in front of a mural uptown, Roark asked Martin if he was "almost done."

Martin then upped his attack, saying complaints could be filed with the Federal Communications Commission if Roark did not conduct his show impartially. He then referred to rumors of Rawls possibly having a lifestyle that's out-of-touch with living "in the South" and "the Bible Belt" and then accused Rawls of "demeaning people to make yourself look better."

Said Rawls on Friday: "I don't have anything to say about that. I'm just excited to start building our future."

Maybe moving

As the conversation closed in on the third hour, Martin promised that he was "going to be even more real" the "closer January comes."

"There is going to be a mass exodus in the city of Martinsville," Martin said. "It's because they don't want to work under a certain personality Aaron and Tammy are going to hire."

Martin indicated again that he was probably going to take a job outside of the area and move away.

Said Martin: "What you're going to realize is they're going to bring this community down in a way that's never happened before in Martinsville's life."

Martin ended by suggesting that Roark could save Martinsville by informing "the community about what's right."

"He just wanted to let it out," Roark said on Friday. "He had been holding it in and didn't speak much during the election."