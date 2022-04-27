City Council takes reversion fight to Virginia Supreme Court

Martinsville City Council has decided to hire outside counsel to fight the constitutionality of a reversion bill recently signed into law, but not everyone was onboard with the idea.

Council came out of closed session Tuesday night and immediately voted to pursue action with the Supreme Court of Virginia to determine the constitutionality of referendum legislation passed this session and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Before Martinsville can revert from a city to a town within Henry County, the new law requires the matter to be approved by a majority vote among city residents.

Before Tammy Pearson ousted Jim Woods in her bid for a seat on council, all five members were unanimous in their support for Martinsville reverting to a town.

Pearson has been the only dissenting vote in matters related to reversion since she was elected in November 2020.

But on Tuesday night, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles joined Pearson in voting against taking legal action against the Commonwealth.

"No comment," said Bowles after the meeting when asked why she flipped on the issue. "I have no comment."

Bowles' term on council expires this year and she has been collecting signatures in Council Chambers for the past two meetings, a prerequisite to becoming a qualified candidate for Council.

"We owe it to our citizens to find out if it's legal," said Mayor Kathy Lawson. "We followed the guidelines, and many citizens tell us this is illegal. I have no problem following a process if that process is legal. We started this in 2019 and we need to know is it legal or is it not."

Pearson spoke against the plan presented to Council by City Attorney Eric Monday.

"I am distraught about this and hiring another attorney after the City has spent over $800,000 in a fight against its own citizens," Pearson said. "I am in disagreement of hiring."

The vote to approve the legal action includes the hiring of William Hurd.

According to the Troutman Pepper lawfirm's website, Hurd is a retired partner in the firm's Richmond office. He was first solicitor general of Virginia from 1999 to 2004, has argued three cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, and has appeared on brief in more than 130 appellate cases and argued more than 50 times before federal and state appellate courts.

"The Commonwealth enacted this law so Martinsville can't grow," said Council Member Danny Turner. "We went through the legal process in good faith and this was just a political stunt, a political trick played on us at the 11th hour. We need to take a stand for what's right."

Monday said he, along with Hurd and Martinsville's legal counsel on reversion Stephen Piepgrass, agreed that the state legislators had acted illegally and the governor had signed a bogus bill.

"We've all concluded it's illegal and I won't go into detail because we're not going to litigate this in the press, but we filed in August 2020 under existing law since 1986 and the General Assembly changed the rules of the game at the 11th hour," said Monday. "We're very far down the road, and it's not fair."

When asked when the case might be heard, Monday told the Bulletin after the meeting that it could be as soon as a few weeks.

"The Virginia Supreme Court can hear this on an expedited basis," Monday said.

If the case is not expedited by the Court, then cases granted after mid-January are typically carried over until the next term begins the following October according to the Court's Public Information Office.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

