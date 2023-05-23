City Manager Leon Towarnicki took recommendations and mandates by Council members back to the drawing board and came back with a revised budget on Monday.

The mandates required the elimination of almost $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds previously assigned to cover recurring expenses, and the reduction of the real estate tax rate by 5 cents per $100 of assessed value from the current rate of $1.04 per $100 to $0.99 per $100.

The net effect of the tax rate reduction was estimated to be about $350,000, making a total budget reduction of $1,544,494.

Towarnicki recommended the mandates would best be accomplished by transferring $550,000 from the refuse and water funds and $300,000 from the meals tax. Another $200,000 was added from an estimated increase in business license revenue.

The remainder came from adjusting figures estimated for 10 categories, with the largest at $100,000 from a reduction in MiNet capital expenses of $100,000. MiNet is the City's telecom and internet division.

"MiNet needs to make more money," said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

"We should let the attorney look at the meals tax," said Councilwoman Kathy Lawson.

A discussion followed regarding Towarnicki's proposed 7% pay raise for city employees to match the expected possibility of a 7% raise for constitutional departments that receive state funding for payroll.

"I would want everyone to have the same adjustment," said Lawson. A difference in pay increases "creates disharmony. We've been through years of disparity."

Lawson then asked Towarnicki if the open city engineer position could be contracted out instead of being included as payroll.

"You'll end up paying more," said Towarnicki. "We're down to one employee in the engineering office. There is a lot of work there. It handles anything that we do with VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation). It also oversees our mapping and planning review."

Other concerns turned to the possibility of adding two police officers and possibly funding two school teachers with the savings created by reducing pay raises from 7% to 5%.

"I'm going to go for minimum local effort [for schools] if we don't get a line-item budget next year," Rawls said. "Next year we've got to have that."

Towarnicki then revealed that the City has been funding about $1 million more to the school system each year than it actually uses.

"We technically overfunded the schools last year by over a million dollars. I had a conversation with [Superintendent Zeb] Talley and you can imagine how that conversation went," said Towarnicki.

Mayor LC Jones, in defense of the school system, suggested the overfunding was probably due to the worker shortage the schools have faced since the Covid pandemic.

"Year after year schools have unspent funds that comes back a million bucks," Lawson said.

"I'll sleep on it and, if need be, I'll make a motion tomorrow," Jones said.

Tuesday morning Rawls told the Bulletin that overall, he was content with the changes.

"I'm of the opinion that we achieved some big steps and that it's best to let the new manager participate in what will become his organization," said Rawls. "Lowering the tax rate, not using ARPA and giving employees a big raise all in one year with minimal fund transfers is a hell of an achievement."

Towarnicki will retire at the end of June and it was his recommendation that an assistant city manager be hired as quickly as possible so he could begin a smooth transition of handing his duties over to a successor.

Rawls said a new city manager would not be happy with an assistant he or she didn't choose.

"The worst thing you could do to me is have me inherit a team," said Rawls. "This is an incredible opportunity. An interim has been offered to us so there is plenty of time to overlap before you leave."

Council meets for a regular meeting on Tuesday when a public hearing will be held on the budget, and an approved budget is expected to go to a vote on first-reading.