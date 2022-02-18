City moves ahead with reversion

Despite two reversion bills advancing in the General Assembly putting the matter to a vote, Martinsville has pressed on, under current law, of reverting from a city to a town.

Just as this year's legislative session reaches the halfway point, new details have emerged showing Martinsville has filed to proceed with reversion under existing law, and Henry County claims they violated the process in doing so.

Documents on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office show that Judge G. Carter Greer certified a petition on Feb. 7 by the City of Martinsville to revert to a town within Henry County. That petition officially requests the appointment of a three-judge panel to rule on the matter.

In the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, documents on file there show that Greer, on Jan. 27, ordered all judges of the twenty-first judicial circuit be disqualified to preside over a trial involving Henry County and Martinsville regarding reversion.

The Bulletin has obtained a copy of a letter from Martinsville's Special Outside Counsel on Reversion Stephen Piepgrass to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia S. Bernard Goodwyn, dated Feb. 11, asking that Martinsville's petition for a three-judge panel be appointed, and that a second case where the City of Martinsville accuses the County of violating a Voluntary Settlement Agreement on reversion both be referred to the same Special Court.

"Martinsville respectfully requests that these two cases be referred to the same Special Court because the Special Court is the judicial body designated to hear all matters related to reversion and having the Special Court hear both matters will serve the interest of judicial economy and avoid potentially inconsistent judicial decisions," wrote Piepgrass.

Piepgrass also noted in his letter that the City "conferred with Henry County, who has indicated that the County does not consent to our request."

Henry County Attorney George Lyle told the Bulletin on Friday that his office was in the process of drafting a formal response to the City's reversion filing in Martinsville Circuit Court that will contain more details about the County's position and why it thinks Martinsville's filing is not authorized by statute.

"It is disappointing that City officials lobbied against legislation to allow more public involvement from their own residents, and now that the legislation authorizing a referendum on the matter is closer to becoming law, the City continues to pursue having an arbitrator decide the matter or expedite the appointment of a Special Court to enter an order, all in an apparent effort to thwart the will of the General Assembly and deny their citizens a right to vote on the matter," said Lyle.

The Bulletin obtained a copy of a letter Lyle wrote to Goodwyn, also dated Feb. 11, contending that state law did not support the appointment of a Special Court to hear either of the two pending cases.

"While the local judges have properly recused themselves in both matters, neither case currently meets the statutory requirement for appointment of a Special Court at this time," wrote Lyle. "We would request this Court designate a judge to rule on preliminary matters including whether a Special Court is authorized at this time.

"Neither filing is ripe for consideration by a Special Court at this time, nor is a Special Court authorized by statute at this time."

Lyle explains in his letter that Henry County never adopted the Voluntary Settlement Agreement that the City claims they violated.

"The Code requires adoption by both local government parties to the agreement before the case can be submitted to circuit court and a Special Court requested," Lyle wrote.

Lyle also accused the City of not following the law when it filed a request for Greer to certify calling for the appointment of a three-judge panel.

"The petition requesting the granting of town status which is currently pending in Martinsville Circuit Court has been filed prematurely, without meeting statutorily required prerequisites."

Lyle did not say specifically what those prerequisites were either in his letter or when he was asked directly by the Bulletin, but Virginia Code Section 15.2-4101-B states that before instituting a proceeding for a grant of town status "a copy of the notice and ordinance, or a descriptive summary of the notice and ordinance and a reference to the place within the city or adjoining county where copies of the notice and ordinance may be examined, shall be published at least once a week for four successive weeks in some newspaper having general circulation in the city and adjoining county."

There is no indication the City advertised notice in the Martinsville Bulletin, but Piepgrass said the City chose to advertise in another newspaper.

"The City is interested in supporting all regional businesses, particularly since the City is continuing with the reversion process, which will result in it becoming a town that is part of Henry County," wrote Piepgrass by email.

When asked for details of the City's process in light of the reversion bills, Piepgrass wrote: "We cannot comment on our litigation strategy."

Reversion bills proceed in Richmond

The reversion bills in the General Assembly would have the voters of Martinsville, not Henry County, deciding if reversion goes forward.

Richmond lawmakers had until the end of the day on Tuesday to make sure those bills in their respective chambers crossed to the opposite chamber for consideration, a process that occurs on "crossover day," marking the midterm of the session.

Two bills, sponsored by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) in the House and Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) in the Senate, require a vote by referendum in Martinsville before the City could revert to a town in Henry County.

Those bills passed in the chambers where they originated, but they must also pass in the opposite chamber before reaching the Governor's desk for his signature.

Both bills are identical with one exception: Stanley's bill includes a sunset provision, meaning that the provisions of his bill will terminate on July 1, 2026.

Marshall's House Bill 173 was referred to the Senate Committee on Local Government on Feb. 7 and is scheduled on their docket for Monday.

If Stanley's Senate Bill 85 follows the same process in the House as Marshall's bill did, it will be referred first to the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee and possibly to a subcommittee.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

