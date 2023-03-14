Among matters noted during a city tour of West End were damage and nuisances caused by four-wheelers along Armstead Avenue, houses in bad condition and properties that had been improved.

City officials and council member Kathy Lawson took a tour of West End prior to a West End community meeting Monday evening. City officials on the tour were Property Maintenance Inspector Mark Price, Code Compliance Inspector Luis Rosas, Building Official/Zoning Administrator Kris Bridges, City Manager Leon Towarnicki, Police Chief Rob Fincher and Officer Coretha Gravely.

From its start at city hall, the tour went down Church Street to Bridge and Market. On West Church they looked at a couple of properties, starting with the former D.M. Draper (wood flooring business) property on Jackson Street. During the next round of federal Brownfield Grant Funding applications in the fall, the city would apply for funding to improve the condition of the property, Towarnicki said.

That property is owned by Tanyard LLC of Roanoke, according to Henry County GIS. Four buildings sit on 12.135 acres. The building was built in 1949, GIS states. Two other adjacent lots, one with another 1949 building, also are owned by Tanyard. The properties were purchased in 2001 from Richard and Nancy Dearing.

The tour passed Five Points, where more houses have been built. “The houses appraised very nicely,” Lawson said.

The tour went down Fayette Street to First Street. A two-story brick house on the left, which had been destroyed by fire, for a while looked like it would be repaired by family members, but agreement was not reached, Towarnicki said.

“There was a pause on demo on that building because the family had given some type of a plan of action, but that hasn’t been followed through on, so it will move back to the demolition list,” he said.

The tour looked at the former Paradise Inn on Fayette Street. An environmental study was done on it in 2018, and “fortunately to our surprise the building is clean” except for some lead-based paint on outside features, Towarnicki said. That “should make demolition of that building a lot easier.”

A creek or branch comes beside the building which may provide some challenge during demolition, he said.

After demolition, the city would have to decide “what kind of shape do we want to leave it in” — cover the lot in grass, which would have to be mown, or in gravel, he said.

Some bricks or other materials from the building may be saved as souvenirs or a memorial to the Paradise Inn, he added.

The tour continued on Roundabout Road and through Pony Place and Cardinal Lane.

Many houses on the tour were in various stages of disrepair, some boarded up, some not.

Bathrooms at the West End Park are closed permanently. That was done a few years ago after they had been vandalized, with fixtures destroyed, a mere week after complete renovation. Towarnicki said. The bathrooms were repaired, with new fixtures put in, and destroyed again just as quickly, at which point the city gave up on them.

Back on Pony Place they looked at another couple of houses on the demolition list. Next it was up Pine Hall Road and the neighborhood named for it. House repairs and renovations through the Community Development Block Grant project are “behind schedule because we can’t get contractors that are qualified to do the work that are willing to give us a bid,” Towarnicki said.

Some previously nuisance houses in the Pine Hall area had been taken down, and others are on the City’s demolition list.

The tour proceeded down Fayette and along Beaver Street, crossed Memorial Boulevard and headed north, then turned up Katheren Street and Smith Road, went to New York Avenue, where a house at the end is on the demolition list.

There are about a half a dozen decent buildable lots out New York Avenue, Towarnicki pointed out.

Then it was down Swanson over to Armstead Avenue. Officer Coretha Gravely spoke out about a problem with people driving four-wheelers down Armstead, around the turnabout and down the hill to Baldwin Park. The van stopped as the officials looked at dark tire marks on the road and signs of traffic through a wooded area down the hill to the park, and they talked about how to barricade that area and other ways to discourage the four-wheel driving which, Gravely said, also has been the subject of complaints from neighbors due to the noise.

They came out Armstead to Fayette Street, seeing more houses on the demolition list.

Fourteen notices of violation of the nuisance ordinance in West End have been issued since Feb. 27, said Rosas, and 28 total inspections were made, three in the West End area. There were 27 property maintenance/special consultation inspections performed. One demolition permit has been issued.