City officials tour Westside and hear complaints from residents

Martinsville City Council and members of the administration toured Westside Martinsville on Monday and then held a neighborhood meeting at Albert Harris Elementary School.

Council halted its quarterly neighborhood visits to the four corners of the City during the Covid pandemic, but now that restrictions have loosened, the meetings resumed last month with a visit to Southside and on Monday, city officials focused their attention on Westside.

The afternoon began with a bus tour with Police Chief Eddie Cassady behind the wheel and ended with a 90 minute session with about 45 people in the library at Albert Harris.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki began the meeting by summarizing the tour.

We looked at properties in a tour before the meeting," said Towarnicki. "We went to Five Points and talked about potential plans, on to First and Second streets and then to People's Cemetery."

Towarnicki said the "railroad company tears the street up getting to the track" about 200 feet away and some consideration will be given to installing an entry ramp for heavy equipment to remedy the problem.

"We went to Crestwood, Pony Place, back out to Fayette, across Memorial, then to Katherine Street where the [water] tank is, back to Fayette, over to Armstead, then Amy Avenue and then back out to Fayette," said Towarnicki. "We observed about a dozen houses in disrepair. All-in-all I think it was a good and productive tour."

Members of the inspection department noted that 111 notices of violation have been issued since the last meeting on April 25, 2021. There were 39 non-valid complaints and a total of 150 inspections. Nine property maintenance issues were either inspected, condemned or issued notices and one demolition permit was issued.

A total of 79 grass citations were issued, 22 trash violations, 12 inoperable vehicles, nine improperly parked vehicles and one public nuisance created by a tree that leaned heavily onto the roadway and was removed by the City.

Westside resident Leroy "Toolie" Hairston was the first to speak.

"I attend Grace Presbyterian Church and the neighboring property owners need to curtail their trash," said Hairston. "This is our town and we should be proud of it. We should have more decency. We don't want the filth, we don't need the filth."

"The grass across from mine is 15 inches long and I've seen three snakes," said Brian Burgess. "And on trash pickup they throw stuff everywhere. We pay for trash pickup so why do I have to do your job? Why can't they put the trash cans in the yard where they came from?"

Burgess also complained of speeding vehicles, loud music and a lack of a suitable recreational area.

"When we have a cookout we have to go all the way across town because there are no picnic tables and no shelters," Burgess said.

Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: "We are going to revamp all of our parks with ARPA money."

"I've already heard the feedback," said Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles. "We want to have something come to fruition. We are actually going to redo the park."

Police Chief Eddie Cassady said it was important that "noisy cars" be reported in order to get something done about it. "We'll put that on the extra patrol list," said Cassady. "We have speed trailers and we can set one up."

Other residents complained of people riding mopeds with baby's on the back, the new Five Point homes recently constructed were built too close to the street, Council's plans to revert the City to a town in Henry County being unnecessary and a general consensus that city officials had not kept past promises to residents of the Westside community.

"We want people on council that can break the mindset," said Malvester Mohammad. "Change is good for everybody once it's done. We all have to learn how to understand and respect everyone. We haven't learned that so we're suffering."

Jimmy Wade of Third Street said the trees at Baldwin Park have not been trimmed in over 20 years.

"I live not far from there, so I inherit everything that's over there," said Wade. "We've got more deer than the County. One time we had a bear.

"I'm living on one lot and I've got four, but I can't do anything with the other three because of the water."

Wade described a drainage pipe that needed to be repaired so that runoff water would go through the pipe and empty into a nearby creek. Instead, it collects on the additional lots he owns making them unusable.

Others complained of rats, too many deer and bear sightings, a lack of sufficient street lighting and people using roadways to ride four-wheelers for fun.

"If you see someone riding four-wheelers call us and let us know," said Cassady. "It's a citywide issue and it's a public safety issue. It's been that way for the 37 years that I've been here."

There's a big field behind Albert Harris not doing anything," said a woman who identified herself as a Massey Street resident. "Why can't you open that up for them to ride their four-wheelers?"

Harold Timberlake said he owned a residence in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina area and had recently purchased a home on Apache Drive and was now a new resident of Martinsville. He said Lucas Moyer invited him to Martinsville, and Chad Martin is a friend of his.

"A lot of people are coming here from all over the world," said Timberlake. "Martinsville is a goldmine and for people that consider this as a retirement community - it's not that. Things are changing.

"I want to volunteer because things can't happen until people start to see something."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

