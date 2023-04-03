The City of Martinsville is partnering with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business to address access to financing options and possibly form solutions.

City of Martinsville Community Development Specialist Hannah Powell and Ty Sheets of the University of Virginia (UVA) Darden School of Business held a public hearing in City Council chambers Thursday evening to get input from area residents.

They also are soliciting input through a survey at https://tinyurl.com/MartinsvilleFinancing. Ten surveys had been submitted by the end of the day Friday.

With the information gathered, Sheets and the team at UVA will then assess the state of affordable financing options for the citizens and businesses in Martinsville and then recommend options to the city that will aid in expanding financial access and boost economic activity, Sheets said.

“Part of their data analysis, aside from just numbers, is to get actual opinions, experiences, peoples’ thoughts,” Powell said. “We would hope to get some personal ideas and things from people—their experiences.”

“We’ve heard that there’s a sentiment that Martinsville has higher borrowing costs compared to either surrounding regions or cities of similar size,” Sheets said. The survey and the public meeting will be used to determine what the public thinks

on the topic.

Sheets started by telling the room that the average interest rate in the U.S. is 6.32% and in Virginia is 6.26%.

“The interest rate is average right now throughout the state of Virginia,” Kimberly Walker said; “in Martinsville also.”

But, Walker added, comparative to the U.S. as a whole, though the rate is average, it is still hindering buyers because of how high it is. It’s not a problem that is unique to Martinsville.

The agreement of the three attendees and Powell seemed to be that interest rates may not be the main issue. What’s hurting people are things like a bad housing market, people being sold condemned houses over the internet and closing fees that are sometimes sprung on buyers last minute when buying homes.

However, Sheets will be taking in survey data until the end of the week for anyone that has other experiences.

The survey takes approximately four minutes to complete and asks for details about loans the survey-taker has had, such as when the loan was applied for, what the purpose of the loan was, what type of financial institution was used, if the loan was approved, what the quoted interest rate was and yearly income or credit score of the applicant.

It will also ask the survey-taker what his impression is of borrowing costs in Martinsville compared to other localities, what the importance interest rates was on his decision to finance a loan and contact information if further questions arise.

Surveys will be accepted through the end of the week and results will be presented at one of the April City Council meetings.

For more information contact Powell at 276-403-5156 or by email at hpowell@ci.martinsville.va.us.