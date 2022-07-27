City pauses on solar project

Martinsville City Council decided to hold off on approving a revised power purchase agreement involving a solar energy project at the former Lynwood golf course.

Martinsville City Council met for a regular meeting in Council Chambers Tuesday night where they heard Garrett Cole, a consultant with GDS Associates, speak in support of the clean energy project, but decided to waive off voting to pursue the plan until the regular meeting next month.

"We're in a time of price volatility," said Cole. "We've gone through a trajectory that's taken a long time, but this will be a 25-year project that will produce eight megawatts. There are no other ways to mitigate transmission costs, and we only have access to this site for a short while longer."

Cole told members of Council that despite a new contract with an increased purchase price for the cost of electricity produced by the panels, the "value of the project was still quite good."

"I'm still positive on the economics for this to be 10% of our portfolio," Cole said. "When COVID took place a sourcing problem occurred that still persists."

City Electric Director Durwin Joyce told Council members that the City has been looking at the Lynwood solar project for seven years.

"We're very limited. We can go a little outside the City and this is really the first place we've found that is a suitable location," said Joyce.

In July 2020, information was presented to Council proposing the City utilize the former golf course site on the Dupont Road, and the financials of the project were favorably received by Council, who authorized the staff to proceed with the execution of a contract.

When the COVID pandemic occurred, the project was delayed due to supply-chain issues in obtaining the solar panels. An increase in costs has now resulted in a revised power-purchase agreement that makes the project less attractive to the City than it did initially.

At the July 12 Council meeting, Joyce presented an update to Council and they decided to push it to the meeting held Tuesday night.

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles asked Cole if the matter could be delayed until the August meeting, allowing additional time for the changes to be studied, and he indicated that it could, but a decision would need to be made at that time or the City would risk losing the site for development as an alternate energy facility.

In other matters, Council:

Heard City Manager Leon Towarnicki give a review of a tour of the Druid Hills area and a community meeting at Patrick Henry Elementary School on Monday.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the filing of an application for funding of a transportation project along West Fayette Street from Ailcie Street to Pine Hall Road through the Virginia Smart Scale Funding process. The plans would improve pedestrian safety and access from Ailcie Street to Pine Hall Road and include crosswalks, pedestrian improvements, sidewalk improvement and turn lanes.

Board of Supervisors:

An hour before the City Council meeting and a few miles away, the Henry County Board of Supervisors held its evening session where Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes updated the board on general highway matters.

The Board also approved a rezoning application by Mark and Deborah Minter for a property at 78 Robertson Ridge Road in the Iriswood District. The Minters asked for approximately 13.48 acres of land be rezoned from rural residential to agricultural so they may construct accessory buildings that exceed the square footage limitations.