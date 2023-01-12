City property valuations soar

Property owners in Martinsville are learning this week their values have increased dramatically since the last reassessment, but that doesn't necessarily mean taxes will climb by the same amount.

Reassessment notices went in the mail on Monday, and residents are finding the average value of a home in Martinsville has grown by 31.42% in the past two years.

"It says on the notice 'this is not a bill,'" said Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley. "Overall, property values [commercial and residential] in the City are up 20.34% since the last reassessment two years ago."

Assessors completed the biennial reassessment in Martinsville in late December, and anyone who wishes to dispute the results may do so during the review period beginning Jan. 17 and ending Feb. 28. A property owner may also file an appeal application with the Board of Equalization as long as it is done so by April 3. Applications are available at the City Assessor's office or may be downloaded online, the City's website states.

Regardless of the assessed value of a property, the real estate tax levied against the property is determined by the tax rate, and that number is determined by City Council.

Easley said the current rate is 1.03975. This means that for every $100 of assessed value, an annual tax of $1.04 is charged. For a $100,000 house, the current tax is $1,040.

If the tax rate were to remain the same and the value of a $100,000 home increased by the average 31.42%, the new value would be $131,420 and the new tax would be $1,366.

But City Council will consider the current tax rate based on the financial needs of the City when the city manager presents the annual budget. If Council reduces the rate, part of the increase would also be reduced. Easley says a rate of 87 cents per $100 of value would result in no tax increase, despite the enormous increase in assessed value.

"The June tax bill will not be affected by this because it's the second half of last year's bill," said Easley. "The bill due in December will reflect the reassessed values and whatever City Council does with the rate."

The rate for FY2024 will be set later this spring after the budget is presented and a hearing is held. Notice of the public hearing will be advertised in the Martinsville Bulletin 30 days prior to the hearing date, a release form the City stated.

Easley explained that while Henry County reassesses property on a four-year cycle and Patrick County does its every six years, Martinsville determines values every 24 months and those values are reflective of what the real estate market indicates the selling prices of properties are and a structure's replacement value (the cost of materials and labor to rebuild a home or commercial property back to its original condition with similar quality).

"The city is required to do a reassessment every two years under state statutes," Easley said. "The drastic increase in values is due to the drastic increase in selling prices over the past 24 months. Buyers and sellers in the real estate market drove those values."

According to NeighborhoodScout, an online database of U.S. neighborhood analytics, the average appreciation rate in Virginia in the past year was 15.47% and in the last two years it as risen by 23.43%. Virginia is listed 17th in the country with a typical single-family home value of $335,198. The most expensive average is in Hawaii at $764,146 and the least expensive is West Virginia at $118,581.