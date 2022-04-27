City recommends using ARPA funds to balance budget

Martinsville's proposed FY-2023 budget includes significant pay raises and a seven percent increase in all refuse collection fees and is balanced with Covid relief funding.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented to Council on Tuesday a $108,757,787 budget for the new fiscal year, an increase of $10,060,248 over the current budget.

In order to balance the budget, $3,865,961 will be drawn from the General Fund, $3,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be added and refuse collection fees for all customers will increase by 7%, a figure that has not been adjusted in nine years.

Towarnicki described the debt owed by the City as "well managed" and recommended no tax rate increases, level funding for schools with an addition of $225,000 to offset a 16.1 percent increase in health insurance costs and level funding for most outside agencies.

The budget includes one new request of $10,000 for a Sports Authority to be operated in partnership with Henry County, who has included $20,000 in their budget for the entity that manages the Smith River Sports Complex.

A 5% cost-of-living adjustment for employees and constitutional offices is included, along with a 9% pay plan adjustment to address what Towarnicki described as "compression results in approximately 40 employees." An additional adjustment of four percent is included which means some employees could see as much as an 18% increase in pay.

Towarnicki said the City currently has a number of unfilled positions and has been forced to increase pay to some employees in order to prevent them from being recruited by other employers.

"We can't afford not to do it," said Towarnicki. "We've saved a couple of positions by doing that. That's the game we're in."

The new budget includes the addition of a street marking and signs employee and two refuse collection employees. Two positions in the police department and one in senior services will be eliminated.

Towarnicki said preparing the annual budget "is getting increasingly difficult while attempting to maintain reserves, without increasing revenue, reducing services, or combinations."

A funding gap of $6.8 million is proposed to be closed by the use of money in the General Fund and ARPA funds.

Council has scheduled three budget work sessions on April 27, May 3 and May 4 and will hold a public hearing at its May 10 meeting.

In other matters Council:

Heard an overview from the city manager of a Southside neighborhood tour and meeting held the previous day.

Presented a proclamation to Lt. Jamie Crews of the Martinsville Sheriff's Department recognizing the week of May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.

Recognized the month of May, 2022 as Guillian-Barre Syndrome and Chronis Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy awareness month.

Presented Building Official Kris Bridges with a proclamation acknowledging May 2022 as Building Safety Month.

Heard an update from Jeff Scharf from Taxing Authority Consulting Services on efforts by his company to collect delinquent taxes. Council also adopted a resolution requested by the City Treasurer to employ the services of a private collection attorney to assist with the collection of all delinquent taxes. "We've gotten over a million dollars from them since we started working with them," said City Treasurer Cindy Dickerson. "That's about 36% of the referred accounts."

Adopted a Solid Waste Management Plan update after holding a public hearing in which no one spoke.

Adopted on first reading an ordinance amending the Code of the City of Martinsville regarding the use of electric scooters. Chris Stockwell with Bird - Scooters appeared before Council virtually and presented his plan for installing four or five scooter stations in the uptown area where customers can rent them for 30 to 40 cents per minute.

Heard Towarnicki suggest ARPA funding received by the City be used as follows: $4.5 million to uptown, $1million for property acquisition, $750,000 for development of a public attraction such as a park, $500,000 for streetscape improvement, $500,000 for support of Uptown Partnership, $250,000 for the Chamber's façade improvement program, $250,000 for uptown property maintenance enforcement, $250,000 for uptown marketing and $1 million in utility waiver grant incentives for existing or new businesses. Council also voted to add $500,000 to pay for demolition needs.

Appointed Julian Mei, Kathleen McEvoy and Jennifer Reis to the Arts and Cultural Committee; Michael Kirby was reappointed to the Henry-Martinsville Social Services Board and Lydia Martin was reappointed to the Pittsylvania County Community Action Agency Board.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

