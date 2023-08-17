Martinsville City Public Schools rolled out new safety protocols for the start of the school year and the division has plans for even more in the future.

“It seemed like a very good start to the school year,” MCPS Director of School Safety & Emergency Management TJ Slaughter said. “I said last year I thought last year was the greatest start we ever had and I think this year actually beat it.”

Last summer, Slaughter said, he met with the school resource officers to go over school safety and an idea that came up from former SRO and current Martinsville Mayor LC Jones was to add access controls to classroom doors.

“Keys get lost, keys get misplaced, keys don’t get returned,” Slaughter said.

“To alleviate that the access control is where were going to go.”

Through a grant application for a Virginia Department of Education, the school division installed the access control doors at Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High schools over the summer.

“We felt like that would really complement what we’re doing with the window armor project that we’ve done on the classroom doors,” Slaughter said. “Really try to fortify the classroom door.”

When the armor was added it joined the safety protocols already in place including the SROs at all schools except Clearview Early Learning Center, partnerships with the Martinsville City Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, secured school entryways with double doors, more than 300 cameras, gunshot detection system and panic buttons.

This summer, Slaughter applied for another round of grant funding through the state and will know in December if the school division is awarded the $250,000 in funds to complete more projects next summer.

At the August school board meeting, Slaughter asked for approval to apply for federal funding through the state of Virginia called Stronger Connections for $350,000 if received.

The board approved Slaughter to start the application process on the grant that is specifically to provide local education entities that are determined high risk by state education agencies with funds to “support activities related to safe and healthy students,” according to the VDOE website.

“We may have $600,000 for next year so that will make us very busy this coming summer,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter ended his presentation to the board at its August meeting on Monday evening by extending an offer to both the new school board members and parents of children in MCPS to give tours of the division’s safety protocols.

“I think I have a responsibility to let them know what we’re doing to keep their child safe during the school day,” he said. He can be reached by email at tslaughter@martinsville.k12.va.us or by phone at 276-403-5857.