“Shrek Jr.” is the last performance for Martinsville High School senior Logan Carter, playing Shrek, and will entertain the audience with comedy, romance and a huge dragon puppet.

The musical is a shortened version of the musical “Shrek” which is based on the 2001 animated movie “Shrek.” It will be performed by the Performing Arts Academy of Martinsville City Public Schools.

The tale is part romance and part twisted fairy tale. It follows the main character, Shrek, and a crew of misfit fairy tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess, Fiona. But a fairy tale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Logan has been in five shows with the Performing Arts Academy and he has no plans to stop once he graduates. He said he plans to attend Mary Baldwin University to major in performing arts theater with aspirations in making an acting career out of it.

“It is very bittersweet … I’m going to miss this place a lot,” he said. “I’ve done five years of this, since eighth grade … I’ve met a lot of people, made a lot of friends, done a lot of stuff.”

His role as Shrek has stood out from other roles to him because he is the main character of the show. “There has been a lot more pressure to this role,” he added. “Shrek is such an iconic character, iconic movie. Everyone quotes it all the time so there is a lot of expectations to whoever plays it.”

To prepare for the role, he said, Logan has been studying the movie, the musical and the sound track to the musical, “just trying to study the character. What he sounds like, acts like, what their causal movements are,” he said.

His favorite scenes are when Shrek finds the characters in his swamp and when the dragon is revealed.

Emery Taylor, 8 though she will be 9 before the show debuts on Friday, will take on the role of Baby Bear in the production.

She auditioned because she loves singing and dancing, she said. Her first show was “Frozen Jr.” with the Patrick and Henry Community College Patriot Players and she has been in a couple other shows outside school. “Since then I fell in love with it and I’ve been waiting to do this production,” she said.

This is the first year she has been old enough to participate in a show with MCPS.

Her favorite part of her role is getting to act like a kid and “just having fun,” she said. The best scene, she said, is the wedding scene.

The most challenging part of her role is acting younger than she actually is.

“It’s been really nice. Everybody from the time that you walk in to the time that you get out is so nice,” Emery said. “Everybody’s always willing to help me, everybody’s always willing to teach.”

Ava Grant, a sophomore at Martinsville High School, will play a fairy and also voice the Gingy. This is her first show ever and she said she will probably try out for more shows in the future.

Ava said she auditioned to be a part of the family environment that comes with being part of a cast.

Her favorite part of her character is how loud, bubble and active Gingy gets in the show. On the flip side, the voice she uses as Gingy can be a bit taxing and is the most challenging part of her role, she said.

“He is a lot to take on, but I like it,” she added.

Ava's favorite scene is when the dragon is revealed.

Kaira Womack, ninth grader at Martinsville High school, is one of the Three Blind Mice. This Kaira’s second show. Her first was "Annie Jr.," and she started performing at the recommendation of her friends. She continued on to audition for her second show for the atmosphere and cast environment.

“I really like that,” she added.

She said that in her role as one of the blind mice she has had to be more creative since her other role was as a servant and now she must channel not only an animal but a blind animal: “It’s different for me, but I can still play it.”

Her favorite part of being in the show is all of it. “It’s everything,” she added. Her favorite scene is “Make a Move,” and the hardest thing is dealing with her nerves once show time arrives.

Other cast members are: Lilly Rorrer as Princess Fiona, Bridgette Brent as Teen Fiona, Adelyn Campbell as Young Fiona, Caesar Draper as Donkey, Max Rorrer as Lord Farquaad, Kaya Gravely as Dragon, Jyshir Plunkett as Captain of the Guards, Josiah Porter as Pinocchio, Samson Ray as Big Bad Wolf, Jeremiah Porter as Pig 1, Alex Butler as Pig 2, Nigel Cook as Pig 3, Kimori Dillard as Mama Ogre, Gavin Luther as Papa Ogre, Zhedrick Capulong as Little Ogre, Zoey Hannans as Storyteller 1, Azriel Carter as Storyteller 2, Archer Deatherage as Storyteller 3, Monica Watkins as Wicked Witch, Zion Perkins as Mama Bear, Azriel Carter as Papa Bear and Zhedrick Capulong as Dwarf.

Ensemble members are: KeAndrius Beal, Zefrina Capulong, Kassidy Dodson, Jaidence Hairston, Zoe Jones, Aubrey Kirby, Riley Moore, JesMari Morales, Moriah Mose, KaVaughn Muse and De’Coyia Smith.

The show will run Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance at our.show/mcpsshrekjr before 3 p.m. Friday and will be $10 at the door.