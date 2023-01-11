City sets priorities for upcoming legislative session

With a few adjustments, City Council tweaked its annual wish list on Monday for the upcoming General Assembly session that convenes at noon today and is scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 25.

The list of priorities are made known to the local legislative delegation and are divided into five categories: transportation, education, economic development, governance and United States Congress.

Considered along with the legislative list is a project list of priorities filed with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC) that lists the most important projects to the city of Martinsville for the upcoming year that begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2024.

There are 37 projects filed by the city of Martinsville with the WPPDC for the upcoming year.

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls asked City Manager Leon Towarnicki if the lists were given serious consideration by officials and legislators or are looked upon as a nuisance.

“We spend tons of time putting together legislative policy statements,” said Towarnicki. “You wonder what good it does. I’ve always wondered what’s the value of this.”

Whatever that value may be, all council members, Towarnicki, and Director of Community Development Mark McCaskill gave it about 90 minutes of their time at a work session held in council chambers on Monday night.

Transportation

Three items make up the group of transportation requests including the upgrading of U.S. 220 where it overlays I-73, improvements to U.S. 58, particularly between Stuart and Hillsville, and more funding to the Virginia Department of Transportation for road construction and repaving.

Education

Council endorses Sen. Bill Stanley’s, R-Moneta, concept of statewide parity in state funding for schools and the agenda and priorities of both Martinsville and Henry County school systems.

It is opposed to unfunded education mandates, continues to support funding for New College Institute (NCI), requests full funding for expenses related to Standards of Quality learning, encourages increased funding for Patrick & Henry Community College, requests incentives that would encourage the consolidation of school systems and continues to support funding for school resource officers.

Rawls pointed out that NCI today is not what it started out to be, and given a three-part series on the Institute by the Martinsville Bulletin that had shed some light on problems at the Institute, the City should reexamine its continued support.

“We do not own the building, and they’re not putting out many four-year degrees. Most of the revenue is in continuing education,” said Rawls. “I wonder if this thing truly does have value. Maybe it should be a conference center.”

Council Member Kathy Lawson agreed with Rawls’ suggestion.

“The Bulletin put out this series of stories with a regional investigative journalist and after reading it, I believe these internal issues have got to be worked out before we ask for more money for this,” Rawls said. “I would nuke this request completely.”

Lawson suggested Council offer continued support for NCI to rebuild relationships it has had in the past but that it lost due to a change in direction.

“To me, they have missed their mission,” said Lawson. “The Foundation and the Board don’t get along, so they should start there. They are missing the mark, and they’ve got some work to do.”

Economic Development

Council is requesting economic development incentives continue at current levels, requests that localities be given more authority to deal with blighted properties, requests more funding for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, asks for additional assistance when unemployment rates are high, supports tourism awareness, wants additional authority to designate Enterprise Zones, opposes the reopening of the Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant, supports grant expansion to fiscally stressed localities and supports the Virginia Grocery Investment Fund, an initiative that helps improve nutrition and access to quality food.

“I haven’t seen the contracts, but I’ve been curious,” said Rawls of the Henry County Public Service Authority’s intention to reopen a shuttered wastewater treatment facility.

“We can process all of the City and County’s sewage and we’re at 50% capacity, so it’s senseless to put that on the county taxpayers,” said Lawson. “It serves no purpose.”

Said Rawls: “But is it our place to tell them (Henry County) what they should do?”

“The costs will go up in the City and the County,” said Towarnicki.

Rawls suggested the reopening of the treatment facility may have gotten “thrown in” with a dispute between the City and the County over sewer lines. Towarnicki said it was in the best interest of the community for the closed treatment plant to remain closed and Lawson added that an additional sewer line was needed to make the plant operational and two sewer lines on either side of the Smith River would deter tourism.

Governance

There are 21 items listed under the topic of governance including several related to Martinsville reverting from a city to a town in Henry County. Others items support the continued funding of existing programs and the opposition of any attempts that would cause those programs to stop or be reduced.

US Congress

There was some discussion of larger cities entitled to money from the state because of their size, leaving smaller cities, like Martinsville, having to apply and compete with others for the same funding sources.

“Entitlement cities get a pot of money every year, but we have to apply and it’s always a competitive action,” said McCaskill. “We wanted it changed so that smaller communities could also qualify.”

Other federal funding requests were related to road construction, incentives to businesses located in areas disrupted by free trade agreements and the extension of better broadband.

“Younger professionals are landing here because of MiNet,” said Rawls. “They start looking somewhere else and find a lack of broadband and so they’ve whittled their way into Martinsville.”

MiNet is a fiber internet and telephone service provider that is owned by the city of Martinsville.

WPPDC

By far, the largest item listed with the WPPDC is a $20.5 million fiber optic expansion project with MiNet.

The other items in the top five are: $3.5 million for a Community Development Project on a city-owned site at the corner of Fayette and Beaver streets, $3.25 million for a Community Development Project to acquire and redevelop properties along an undisclosed commercial corridor, $3 million for upgrading at Southside Community Park, $3 million for curb and gutter in areas that are lacking them and $3 million for citywide stormwater projects.

Towarnicki indicated the list would be adjusted and a “cleaned-up” list would be provided for Council’s consideration at a regular meeting in February.