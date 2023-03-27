Four teams from Martinsville City Public Schools will travel to Leesburg in April to compete against students from across the commonwealth at the State Odyssey of the Mind (OotM) Tournament.

The teams, three from Martinsville Middle School (MMS) and one from Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES), advanced to the state competition after placing first in their categories during the Piedmont Regional Odyssey of the Mind Tournament in Rocky Mount on March 17.

“OotM is a creative problem-solving STEM after-school program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade,” stated MCPS Coordinator of STEM, Math and Science Jill Collins in a press release.

“We had six elementary teams and three middle school teams this year participating in Odyssey’s adventurous experience by learning teamwork, budgeting, building, public speaking and so much more.”

Odyssey of the Mind challenges participants to work as a team to find original solutions to open-ended problems.

Teams choose from a selection of long-term problems, each with its own requirements, time limit and budget and create a performance, complete with props, costumes, and a script, that meets those requirements.

In addition to the long-term problem, which they have months to work on and rehearse, teams also must solve a spontaneous problem, which tests a team’s ability to think on their feet. In a spontaneous session, a team is presented with a verbal and/or hands-on problem which they have never seen before and have just a few minutes to solve. Some problems require a team to present multiple creative solutions.

Teams from MCPS have competed in the state competition every year since 2016. Last year, two teams from PHES competed in the World Finals, where one team placed third for their division in their category.

MCPS teams that competed at this year’s regional OotM tournament are:

MMS

The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!! (First place, advancing to state tournament)

Coach: Greg Hackenberg

Niema Merritt

Sarah Green

Veronica Smith

Noah Wright

Cristofer Santiago

Nykira Johnson

Pirates and the Treasure (First place, advancing to state tournament)

Coach: Jessica Clervoi

Betty Sifuentes

Zaina Talley

Isabella Hurd

Viet Van Vo

Because iCan (First place, advancing to state tournament)

Coach: Kevin Paitsel

Leeayla Hairston

Ty’Layiah Dillard

Kaden Paitsel

Mason Cassell

William Wall

Lily Wall

PHES

Pirates and the Treasure (First place, advancing to state tournament)

Coach: Elizabeth Lynch

Nina Giles

Jewel Martin

Maya Williams

Katie Wall

Kyla Steward

Jade Holland-Dallas

Zyriah Bouldin

The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!! (Second place)

Coach: Erica Crockett

Arielle Mitchell

Remmington Crockett

Dillion Wilson

Josiah Law

J'Cyere Moorman

Bently Williamson

Carter Cole

Dinos on Parade! (non-competitive)

Coach: Judy McDonald

Khamille Tatum

Paris Turner

Gabriella Gravely

Za'Mari Witcher

Amreen Narula

Espen Troncoso

Sebastian LaPrade

AHES

The Walls of Troy (Third place)

Coach: Wenn Harold

Freddy Munoz

Mariah Mose

Makiya Walton

Keiana Hairston

Jasmin Nalasco

Haley Weaver

Layce Everhart

Where’s the Structure? (Second place)

Coach: Tammy Allen

Miriam Carter

Alan Carrillo Tamayo

Yahya Rodriguez

Aria Lewis

Michele Yanes Videa

Kyndall Gravely

Victor Domninguez-Machuca

Dinos on Parade! (non-competitive)

Coach: Jasmine Hall

Lennette Floyd

Jayveon Lewis

Aaden Schmidt

Timothy Giles

Elijah Woody

Jermyn Akers