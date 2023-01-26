City to raise electric rates 8%

Martinsville City Council has approved a resolution increasing electric rates an average of 8% overall, effective Feb. 1.

The matter was discussed at Council's Jan. 10 meeting when Electric Director Durwin Joyce made his case for the need to increase rates to all customers receiving city utilities.

Joyce explained that a cost of service analysis proved the need for an increase in the City's electric rate to cover the rising costs of energy, mostly due to the increase in transmission and distribution costs associated with it.

Joyce recommended an 8% electric rate increase effective Feb. 1 and consideration for another estimated increase of 6% in July 1, pending any new information they may be learned during the budget process.

"Going back to 2008 through 2010, that's when transmission rates started going up," Joyce said. "Our last increase on energy costs was in 2016. Increases in 2018 and 2020 were due to transmission rates."

Joyce said the cost of electricity was sensitive to supply chain issues and natural gas price increases.

"It's not just in Martinsville. APCO has gone up, and it's occurring nationwide," said Joyce. "I wish I could say they will become back down, and they might, but energy costs have increased along with transmission rates."

Mayor L.C. Jones asked Joyce if there was anything the City could do to help combat the increase and Joyce said a battery project in the City is already online which should help the City curb peak costs, and a solar project at the former Lynwood Golf and Country Club will help, but it will be another two years before it will have any effect.

"Looking beyond 2024 and 2025 we might be able to do something else behind the meter, but with this project [at Lynwood] we had to [find a] site outside of our service area."

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls reminded everyone of programs that are available to assist older or disabled citizens on a fixed income.

"Everyone is going to be upset about a power increase," said Rawls. "We have a weatherization program through an organization that may not have been very responsive. We're looking at that."

Council unanimously approved the resolution and Joyce apologized for having to ask for the increase, assuring everyone that none of the additional money raised would be used for operation expenses.

Said Joyce: "It's just designed to cover energy costs."

Emergency Housing

At the Jan. 10 meeting, Council discussed establishing the Emergency Housing and Community Support Commission. At the insistence of Council members Kathy Lawson and Chad Martin, the matter was discussed further in closed session and brought back before Council in the public session on Tuesday.

After a vote to create the new commission, it was decided that it would meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month to flesh out matters related to housing, human services and related agencies and consider the performance and outcomes of their efforts.

Appointed to serve a two-year term on the new commission were: Barbara Seyamour, Amy Rice, Cindy Franck and Stephanie Sherrill.

Appointed to serve a one-year term were: Sandy Hines, Sharmain Thornton and Hailey Roberson.

Martin suggested that he would have liked to have seen someone who identified as homeless to be named to the commission.

In other matters, Council:

Appointed Kerri Bradley to the Architectural Review Board, Michael Greene to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Tom Conroy and William "Bill" Galyean to the Transportation Commission.

Heard Martin read a proclamation acknowledging February, 2023 as Black History Month in Martinsville.

Approved the 2023 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy list.

Heard from Ural Harris regarding his opinion that the recent real estate assessment was too high. "Mine went up 36% and that's not fair," said Harris. "Some city officials said before reversion that there was plenty of money, so where's it at?"

Heard from Leroy "Tooly" Hairston regarding his feeling that the affairs of the City were improving. "I'm very appreciative of how things are getting better," said Hairston. "I want to apologize to all of ya'll if I've upset any of you, but I stand my ground."

Heard from Michael Greene, who said he was a former construction engineer. "Do you have an engineering department?" asked Greene. Said City Manager Leon Towarnicki: "That position is filled by one person and that position is currently vacant."

Heard from Police Chief Rob Fincher explain a cooperative effort with his department and the Virginia State Police called the "Bold Blue Line." Said Fincher: "We were one of 10 cities chosen to try new things to reduce crime. One of the projects is enhancing our partnership with the Virginia State Police."