City voters to receive new voter cards

Registered voters in the City of Martinsville will be receiving new voter cards in the next two weeks.

Sara Workman, director of elections and general registrar, said she will be sending out 8,960 new voter notices and encourages voters in the city to be on the lookout for the new cards.

The are no changes in voting districts among city voters, but the district numbers are changing.

"The Senate was previously in the 20th district and is now in the 7th district," said Workman. "The House of Delegates was previously in the 16th district and is now in the 48th district. The 9th congressional district remains unchanged."

Workman said if any voter needs to make changes to their voter registration notice, go online or call 276-403-5122 and request an application to be mailed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

