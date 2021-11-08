City woman held in shooting

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. At approximately 9:47 p.m. the Henry County/Martinsville 911 Communication Center received a call of a male subject who had been shot in the stomach at 1316 Robertson Ridge Road, Axton.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with a Terrance Lee Kirby and a Kristen Nicole Martin, a press release states. Kirby was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was air-lifted to a North Carolina medical facility where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation concluded that an acquaintance, Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, had entered the residence and pointed a firearm at Martin and Kirby, the release states. An argument ensued between the parties where eventually Kirby was shot by Pritchett-Newman, the release states.

Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding. She is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

