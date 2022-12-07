City's top brass get new contracts for Christmas

New contracts signed last month double the severance pay for Martinsville’s city manager and eliminate a previous periodic window of opportunity for the City to terminate the city attorney without having to pay a $100,000 severance.

Council normally holds its closed session before the regular meeting, but after a meeting that lasted over two hours on Nov. 15, Council retired behind closed doors and modified the contracts of the City Manager Leon Towarnicki and City Attorney Eric Monday.

“We cleaned up Eric’s contract as had been requested, no change in terms. [We] removed reference to Patrick County and tax collection. We clarified the state code that would allow him to take early retirement or payout, but that is not new,” Mayor Kathy Lawson wrote by email on Nov. 17. On “Leon’s, no change in terms. Only change was in the event of separation, his payout changed from six months to 12 months. We mirrored the number of months that the school superintendent has, befitting since Leon has been with the city 41 years.”

“Coming out of closed session tonight, council voted to make modifications to the employment contracts of both Eric and myself,” Towarnicki wrote by email to the Bulletin at 10:09 that night. “Eric has the documents since they still need to be executed by the clerk of council.”

The Bulletin asked repeatedly for copies of the modified contracts, eventually invoking the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requesting copies, including copies of the previous contracts that they replaced.

The City responded with copies at the very end of its 12-working-day window, on Tuesday evening.

Monday’s new contract went into effect on Nov. 15, replacing a contract dated 2007, and is reduced from nine pages to five.

The old contract includes Monday’s former shared duties with the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, requires him to render legal advice to Martinsville and Patrick County school boards and designates him as the agent for the City for the collection of delinquent real estate and personal property taxes.

Outgoing Council Member Danny Turner has complained for several years about Monday’s contract being outdated, reflecting a relationship with Patrick County, the two school systems and tax collector for the City when Monday no longer performs any of those functions.

Both the old contract and the modified contract include a $100,000 severance pay for Monday if the City were to choose to end his service without proven malfeasance, but the previous contract allowed the City to terminate Monday’s employment without severance during a 60-day window that occured every three years.

The modified contract now in effect for Monday includes no mention of what has been referred to as a “firing window.”

The new contract also adds language that provides for Monday waiving his severance pay if he chooses to receive retirement benefits instead, paving the way for Monday to take early retirement at his choosing.

Towarnicki’s modified contract, also dated Nov. 15, replaces an old contract dated March 26, 2013, and is 10 pages in length, compared to the previous contract that is 11 pages long.

Under the new contract, Towarnicki would be provided with a full year’s severance pay, twice the previous six-month provision.

Council Member-elect Aaron Rawls said he asked Mayor Kathy Lawson, prior to a regular meeting on Nov. 15, to wait until he and LC Jones were sworn in before “awarding or allocating any money, contracts, or properties until the new council members are seated.”

Rawls and Jones defeated incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner in the regular election held earlier this month.

Rawls said he told Lawson that he realized there were time constraints involved in many of Council’s decisions, “but it is better to wait and put together the right plan than to be rushed into something.”

Rawls said Lawson told him she would honor his request and wait before making such decisions.

“Prior to the council meeting I asked Mayor Lawson to please not award or allocate any new contracts, money, or properties until the new council members were seated,” Rawls said. “She agreed to my request via writing.”

Lawson said her response to Rawls was specifically related to possible funding of the Uptown Partnership and pointed out that the City Charter prohibits Council from “purposely holding off on conducting business.”

“I was ok with the Uptown [Partnership] because their budget is still in discussion and that’s why we only voted for the resolution,” giving them authority to make application to Virginia Main Street (a community revitalization program) before the Nov. 18 deadline, Lawson wrote. “No action was taken on their other request which took up our entire hour of close session which is why, when we came out, I made the statement that we were recessing from closed [session] and would reconvene after the open session.”

Lawson provided a copy of the Charter regarding the matter that reads: “The Council shall be a continuing body and no measure pending before such body shall abate or be discontinued by reason of the expiration of the term of office or removal of said body, or any of them.”

“Eric’s contract was cleaned up per the motion made by [Council Member] Danny [Turner] back in the summer and tabled by [Council Member] Chad [Martin],” Lawson wrote. “He [Monday] did not ‘gain’ anything which I’m sure you will see once HR [Human Resources] is finished with them.”

Lawson also noted that Monday’s contract was approved 4-1, with Council Member Tammy Pearson dissenting, and Towarnicki’s contract was approved 4-1, with Turner casting the only dissenting vote.

Rawls said Lawson apologized to him for misreading his text, but then “went back in closed session and come out with new contracts.”

“These are expedited timelines,” said Rawls. “When it came to the contracts, she [Lawson] thought she had to do something quick. She agreed not to do it and then went back and negotiated new contracts.”

Said Rawls: “Now if we do anything else it’s going to cost the taxpayers. Who else does she think is going to pay for these golden parachutes?”