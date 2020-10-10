Civil War monuments in Martinsville, Henry County stand quiet among the outrage

The courtyard where the monuments stand is privately owned and maintained by the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum. Virginia King, former president and current volunteer at the museum, told the Bulletin she has not heard from people in town about removing the Confederate monument, because she believes residents realize it is on museum grounds and that memorials of the kind should be in museums.

The Confederate monument was unveiled in 1901 by the Mildred Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group founded in 1894 to commemorate Confederate Army soldiers and fund erection of memorials to the men.

“Into the 20th century, they focused on recording and saving historical records, caring for Confederate soldiers and their widows, and helping children of Confederate veterans to obtain an education,” King said of the group in a prepared statement.

The group was later granted permission to erect the monument at the courthouse - now the museum - rather than the cemetery. The Bulletin reported that fundraisers were held, and some 200 Confederate veterans attended the unveiling.

“As you know, that monument is part of our history. It is important that we all know about its history,” King said in a prepared statement on behalf of the museum.