Clark named SPCA's officer of the year

Officer Jayme Clark with the Martinsville Police Department has been recognized Martinsville-Henry County SPCA’s officer of the year.

In presenting the award, the local SPCA noted that Clark, who has been the Martinsville City Animal Control Officer, has run a small department of just one officer that serves a population of an estimated 13,500 people. “His department provides exceptional service to the residents of Martinsville,” the SPCA stated in a press release.

One of the department’s most crucial assignments is handling cases of animal bites, neglect , and cruelty. Clark has served and protected the citizens of Martinsville by serving quarantines on animals and confirming rabies vaccination status in order to prevent victims from having to receive post-exposure rabies injections. He also prepared cases for the Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney for animal neglect and cruelty.

Just in the last two years, Officer Clark pursued 15 cruelty cases with a 100% success rate of convictions. He has also seized approximately fifteen dogs. He has presented over 100 cases to the courts to hold animal owners accountable when it comes to adequate animal care such as illegal tethering of dogs, shelter, and water supply.

Clark has always gone the extra mile to bring justice to the pets who come through the shelter for treatment after having a rough start to life, the SPCA stated. “He has always been so kind as to reach out to those animal care representatives who were involved in the care of neglected animals to ensure they were handling the emotions that come with it,” the release states.

“Officer Clark excels at community outreach,” the release states. He creates Facebook posts that include the danger of leaving pets in cars, ones that list photos of lost pets in an effort to reunite them with their rightful owner, and tips on how to become a responsible pet owner. He also has represented the Martinsville Police Department at community SPCA events such as adoption events at Petsense pet supply store.

The SPCA co-hosted a microchip clinic to microchip community pets at an affordable cost in efforts to reduce the number of incidents of lost pets in Martinsville.

Clark also made a surprise special guest appearance as “Deputy McGruff”. He dressed up in a dog costume and assisted in educating the children of the community on responsible pet ownership during the summer camp, reaching out to children ages 6 through 14.

“Officer Clark is one of the most passionate, diplomatic, and dedicated Animal Control Officers we have ever had the pleasure of working with,” the SPCA stated. “He has shown great intelligence when it comes to the needs of animals, standards or care, and is an absolute go-getter. Because of Officer Clark’s actions and professionalism, the animals that could have been in a detrimental position have a second chance at life. We have seen animals that Officer Clark has taken possession of come in with a broken spirit and leave the building beside their forever owner wagging its tail for a new happy ending. The staff at the SPCA simply cannot say enough positive things about Officer Clark and his impact on the community. We would like to extend monumental congratulations for Officer Clark of the Martinsville Police Department for being named as the SPCA’s Officer of the Year.”