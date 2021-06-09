Cleaned alleyway is a start to a larger effort to making uptown comfortable and inviting in Uptown Martinsville

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady, Capt. Jim Minter and officers Coretha Gravely and Willie Warnick’s cleaning included removing graffiti with a special cleaner.

Ricky Hundley of the water department helped get Beverly Pitzer and Natalie Hodge going on a pressure washer to deep clean the pavement, turning it from brown to beige.

“Pressure-washing is much harder than I thought!” Pitzer said. “Holy cow – a lot of muscle that’s needed to do that.”

Deacon is making a list of minor repairs property owners could make in that alley, including replacing rotted trim around doorways and rickety stairs.

UP is accepting donations of money to go toward the costs of a consultant and then items needed to liven up the allies and make them useful, as well as applying for grants, Deacon said. They can be taken to Uptown Partnership at 5 E. Church St. or mailed in.

“I feel like we have to maximize space here, and there’s a lot of space that’s underused,” said Hodge, who lives in an apartment in Uptown.

Martinsville’s goals are in line with other cities, including Roanoke, which have turned their alleys into attractive places to be, she said.

“We have to make things fresh, new, innovative” Uptown, Hodge said.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

