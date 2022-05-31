Clyde Hooker Awards to honor Barbara Parker, Carter B&T

Piedmont Arts will host the 20th Annual Clyde Hooker Awards ceremony from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the museum. This year’s honorees are Barbara Parker and Carter Bank & Trust.

Parker is a passionate supporter of the arts, a press release from Piedmont Arts states. During her 19 years as Director of Programs at Piedmont Arts, she planned the museum's performing arts series and educational outreach programming and researched and wrote grant applications that resulted in more than $400,000 in funding for the museum and TheatreWorks, the community theater that she and her husband helped to start in 2005.

After the death of her daughter, journalist Alison Parker, she retired from Piedmont Arts and founded the For Alison Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing arts opportunities for children in southern Virginia. In the last 6 years the foundation has given grants for more than 1,100 students to experience the arts through music and dance.

In 2019, Parker was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Commission for the Arts as a commissioner representing Area 2, which includes Martinsville and Henry County, Danville, South Boston, Lynchburg, Appomattox and Bedford. Her passion for the arts and a belief that it can change lives continues to be the driving force in her life.

“Barbara’s dedication to Piedmont Arts is unwavering,” said Executive Director Heidi Pinkston. “She believes that the arts build communities and has worked tirelessly to support the arts and arts education in our community through Piedmont Arts and many other organizations for years.”

Headquartered in Martinsville, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank with $4.1 billion in total assets and locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

This year alone, Carter Bank & Trust partnered with its communities by donating $10 to a local non-profit for every new checking account that was opened. As a Corporate Partner of Piedmont Arts, Carter Bank & Trust provided financial and volunteer support for the museum’s Family Days, allowing these community-enriching events to remain free-of-charge to the community. Carter Bank & Trust also provided Piedmont Arts with an energy audit, helping to save the museum thousands of dollars in energy costs.

“Carter Bank and Trust is a long-time friend of the arts,” said Pinkston. “They have supported Piedmont Arts for many years and are generous friends of the community, donating their time and financial support to local causes.”

Piedmont Arts will also recognize Arts in Education Award recipients Clifton M. Jones and Ed Dolinger, and the recipients of the Nicodemus Hufford and Harold Knowlton Work memorial art scholarships.

The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will the ceremony. Donations will be accepted at PiedmontArts.org.

RSVP attendance to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org by Friday.

