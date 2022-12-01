 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coat drive concludes

Coats for Kids Picture 2022

Pictured at the conclusion of the Coats 4 Kids drive are (from left) Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan; Tanya Martin, Doogie Wade and Thad Wade of the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation; Avery Mills, owner of One Hour Martinizing; and Debra Wade and Brad Hughes of the foundation.

 Holly Kozelsky

The 27th Annual Coats for Kids drive began in September and ran through Nov. 30. The last of the coats collected from donors were dropped off and are being prepared to be distributed to area children in need.

Several community organizations and local businesses come together for the Coats for Kids drive each year by collecting coats, cleaning coats and advocating for the drive to help a child in need stay warm.

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parsons Buchanan has spearheaded the drive for 27 years. The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation (MWW), a local non-profit organization, has participated in the Coats for Kids drive since 2013, and made its annual contribution of coats Monday at One Hour Martinizing on Rives Road in Martinsville. One Hour Martinizing, owned and operated by Avery Mills, cleans each coat before they are distributed.

