A massive fire has resulted in the death of one person and destroyed a Collinsville home.

Henry County officials are investigating the cause of a fatal fire that occurred around 1 p.m. on Friday at 180 Haverline Hill Road. When first responders arrived, they reported flames coming from the roof of a single-story brick house.

When authorities made contact with the homeowner, they were told there was a possibility of another family member that could still be inside them home.

"Once it was safe enough to get inside, we were able to locate a body in the bedroom; we think it's a female, but the burns were extensive so we're not sure," Henry County Assistant Fire Marshall Kiah Cooper told the Bulletin Friday evening. "The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for positive identification and an autopsy."

Crews from fire departments in Collinsville, Fieldale, Bassett, Patrick Henry, Horsepasture and Ridgeway responded as well as the Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Cooper said.

"We don't have a cause [of the fire] yet," said Cooper. "The home has insurance, so we will work with the insurance company and try to determine how this happened."

Cooper said the fire was fully-involved when the first firefighters arrived and a water source was not easily accessible so water tankers began rotating shuttled water to the fire.

"It was a heavily-involved fire and the damage is extensive," Cooper said. "The one-story brick home was at the end of a long driveway that was at the end of the road."

The Henry County Geographic Information System shows the house to be owned by Virginia Carlton Gilley and was valued at $324,300.

The 911 Communications Center received a call from someone in Collinsville and another person in Fieldale, about the same time, reporting a large plume of black smoke that could be seen rising high into the air, said Cooper.

Firefighters remained on the scene into the evening on Friday, continuing to add water to hotspots and Cooper said his investigation would be ongoing as it became safe to do so.