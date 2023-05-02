A verbal argument lead to one man being arrested and the other taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm.

The altercation took place at El Parral Restaurant, 670 Commonwealth Blvd., on Sunday evening and was between Sipriano Bautista, 32, and Adrian Cruz.

The call came in to the Martinsville Henry County Emergency 911 Center at 9:53 p.m. and when Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene they found Adrian Cruz’s brother Luis Cruz, 33, with multiple stab wounds, a release from the Sheriff’s Office states.

The investigation from the Sheriff’s Office determined that Adrian Cruz and Bautista, both employees of El Parral, took an argument that began in the kitchen outside and as they continued to argue, Luis Cruz came outside and entered the argument, the release states.

Luis Cruz and Bautista began physically fighting before Bautista pulled out a knife and stabbed Luis Cruz in the chest area and right arm, the release stated.

Luis Cruz was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for treatment and Bautista was still at the restaurant when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody with no further incident and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the release stated.

Bautista is currently held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond, the release states.

A release from El Parral states: “We are grateful for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office who were quickly on scene, and the paramedics who quickly and professionally treated and transported the injured individual.”

The release added that the management intervened in the altercation and disarmed Bautista and the people who initiated the conflict are no longer employed by El Parral.

“The safety of our employees and patrons are of utmost priority, which is why we believe in providing transparency for situations that may alarm the community. In our 20 years of proudly serving Martinsville and Henry County, we’ve never had an internal situation like this one,” the El Parral release stated.

“We thank you for your continued support and look forward to serving you for many years to come,” the release stated.

Any additional information about the incident should be reported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.