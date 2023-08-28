A Collinsville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Sunday night.
Skyler Evan Rorrer, 24, was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer with passengers on Goose Dam Road, one quarter mile south of Sontag Road at 10 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a fence, a Virginia State Police release stated.
Rorrer was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. The passengers in the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries, the release stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bill Wyatt (276) 591-7543
bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com
@billdwyatt on Twitter