Collinsville shooting leaves one man injured

Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.

Henry County Sheriff's Captain Wayne Davis said the 911 communications center received a call at 1:18 a.m. indicating a shooting had occurred at the Econo Lodge at 1755 Virginia Ave.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, Davis said, a man arrived at Sovah Health in Martinsville with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said city officers responded to the emergency room and "stood by" until investigators from Henry County arrived. Fincher said he was unaware of the man's condition or the severity of his injury, but Davis described the wound as "non-life-threatening."

Davis said the person with the gunshot wound to his foot and witnesses on the scene "refused to provide any information and are not cooperating with the investigation."

Said Davis: "Stray bullets also hit property at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Lee's Tire and Wheel."

No charges have been filed and no other information has been made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

