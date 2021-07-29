Collision closes Mulberry Road in Martinsville during afternoon commute

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Mulberry Road, Circle Court and Finley Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Martinsville Police responded to the scene and found the occupants of a red compact car and a blue pickup truck out of their vehicles and seemingly unharmed.

Both lanes of Mulberry Road were closed from Parkview Avenue to Orchard Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville Fire and EMS were called to the scene to check on the occupants of the vehicles and the car that appeared to be smoking, but they had not yet arrived.

The truck was mostly damaged on the front quarter panel on the passenger's side and was stopped crossways on Mulberry Road facing east toward Finley Street.

The car was damaged on the driver's side of the front of the vehicle and the front quarter panel on the driver's side and was stopped against the truck facing north on Mulberry.

A Martinsville utility crew was working nearby and assisted until police arrived.

Bobby Phillips, retired Martinsville emergency management coordinator, was also on the scene and assisting police.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.