Collision on Fairy Street in Martinsville sends one person to the hospital

A 2-vehicle collision in Martinsville on Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

At about 11:45 Martinsville Police were called to the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Fairy and Watt Streets.

A Ford Transit with front-end damage had come to rest over the curb on the northbound side of Fairy Street.

A white minivan, also with front-end damage, left debris and tire marks in a yard and came to rest headed south across the curb on Watt Street.

Several police vehicles closed the northbound lane of Fairy Street and Watt Street on the east side of Fairy Street.

Martinsville Fire and EMS attended to the driver of the minivan and the driver and a passenger of the van.

The driver of the van was being prepared for transport to Sovah-Martinsville.

The severity of injury and other details were not immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.