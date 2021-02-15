Collision on Memorial Boulevard damages two vehicles

Two vehicles were damaged, and drivers of both vehicles refused medical treatment after a rear-end collision that occurred at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street in Martinsville just before 1 p.m. Monday.

"I was just sitting at the light, and all of a sudden, bam, she ran into the back of me," the driver of a green Jeep 4x4 told the Bulletin moments after the crash.

The airbag deployed at impact on a Nissan Versa being driven by a woman, who managed to drive the vehicle after the crash into the parking of the Neighborhood Market at 701 Memorial Blvd. before police arrived.

"I don't know, I think maybe she was trying to drive away," the man said.

He waited outside of his Jeep for police to arrive, and the woman waited inside of her Nissan.

Martinsville Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived with with Engine 1 and began attending to the woman in the car and investigating the scene.

The roads were wet because a light rain was falling at the time of the crash.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

