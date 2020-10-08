 Skip to main content
Columbus Day closings
Columbus Day will be celebrated on Monday, and all federal, state and local government offices will be closed. That includes the city and county administrative offices, courts, U.S. Post Office and banks.

There will be no early voting because registrars’ offices will be closed.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Martinsville employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on normal schedules, but the city will have no bulk, brush or garbage pick-up on Monday.

