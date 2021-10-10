Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day closings

Monday is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrates and honors Native American people, history and cultures. Federal offices, the post office and most banks will be closed.
- Henry County-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed, and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
- Martinsville City Municipal Building, administrative offices & constitutional offices will be closed; no bulk or brush pick-up; employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer operations) will remain on normal duty.
- All Henry County and Public Service Authority offices will be closed. Convenience Centers will remain open.
