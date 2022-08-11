Comedian Tim Shropshire at Tammy's Grill

It took more than words for comedian Tim Shropshire to express his reaction to the Tammy's Grill wings.

The flavors sent him running off through the Walmart parking lot.

That was just part of his exuberant reaction Wednesday, as the Charlotte, North Carolina, comedian was in town to give a review of the Tammy's Grill food.

Shropshire has a following of 214,000 people on Facebook, 5,020 subscribers on YouTube, 66,000 followers on Instagram and 52,600 followers on Tik Tok. In addition to being a comedian, Shropshire also has a series of food reviews in which he samples the offerings of different restaurants, private chefs and food trucks.

Shropshire, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, went to college at N.C. A&T State University, where he played football.

"I always say its a God thing," Shropshire said about how he became a full-time comedian. "I really wanted to figure out what was the next step for me to do after playing football in college ... and that's what God directed me to, and we've been doing comedy for the last 12 years."

He said that Tammy's Grill owner Naquias Johnson invited him to come to Martinsville. "They saw that we get some traction with our food reviews and it's really to - one, I can eat real good, but also its really to promote ... I love food, and I really love good food."

He said that the best food he ever tasted was "hard to say" but that he enjoys tasting food from private chefs. Among recent favorites have been fried king crab legs in Maryland, hot dogs from a spot in Greensboro and an oxtail cheesecake from Charlotte.

"We try so many different spots," he said. "I'm a wing guy, so I'm really spoiled doing this."

"What I tell chefs to do is give me their fan favorite and I'll just try whatever," Shropshire said. "In this case, its a matter of I want to try your best and I always tell chefs and restaurants when I do a food review ... give me your best, give me your favorites."

"I want you to showcase that," he said. "Most people that watch this ... They're not going to get a chance to eat this, so I want them to ... showcase all that you have."

Johnson served Shropshire his special sauce, lemon pepper, funnel cake fries and homemade lemonade. For the tasting, Shropshire had his wife, Esther Shropshire, and another cameraman film for his video for his social medias and YouTube.

His showcased an abundant and exuberant character and charm that makes it clear why he has the following he does. He got close to the camera to let his audience hear the crunch of the wings, showed his enthusiasm and excitement for tasting amazing food and even ran across the Walmart parking lot after tasting Johnson's wings.

He said that the funnel cake fries were "dangerous" because they make you come back for another bite every time, and he complemented the lemonade on its genuine, fresh-squeezed taste.

After tasting all that Johnson provided him, Shropshire rated Tammy's Grill a 9.5 out of 10.

Shropshire said that he posts his videos about a week or so after he films them, so be on the lookout for a Martinsville food truck to be featured there shortly.

Shropshire can be seen over his Facebook, Comedian Tim Shropshire; his Instagram, @timshropcomedy; on Tik Tok, timshropcomedy; and his YouTube channel, Tim Shrop Comedy.